Courteney Cox Reunites with 'Friends' 'Sisters' Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Courteney Cox can always count on her friends!

The 58-year-old actress was joined by her former Friends costars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston on Monday as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cox told PEOPLE that hearing her longtime pals' speech during the ceremony felt "great," adding, "They're such wonderful friends of mine and they're family to me, so it felt really comfortable… they're my sisters."

During her own speech, Cox thanked Aniston, Kudrow and Laura Dern — who also spoke at the event — for their support over the years.

"I love you all so much and it's so nice that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private," she shared.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty.

During their joint speech, Aniston, 54, and Kudrow, 59, paid tribute to their longtime friend and former costar.

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters," Aniston said. "And that's happened since we've known you for a very long time."

"It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago," Kudrow added as Aniston joked, "No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo."

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney," Aniston shared. "She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."

From left: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Kudrow recalled how in the early days of Friends Cox would also encourage the cast to "to take care of each other."

"We do have to take care — and she instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another," Aniston added.

Kudrow noted that it was Cox's suggestion that allowed the Friends costars "to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I'll say, the history of television."

The pair concluded their speech with a message for Cox.

"Courteney, we just want to say that we're deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and what's most important, a truly good and decent human being," Kudrow said. "And thank you for enriching our lives personally."

"And as fans we want to thank you for making us laugh," Aniston added. "Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile and thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you, we love you, you're sisters from another mister and we love you."

The trio previously reunited with their other Friends costars, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, for the HBO Max reunion special last May. The group starred in the beloved NBC sitcom during its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.