Courteney Cox has hilariously responded after some fans mistook her for Caitlyn Jenner.

Last week, David Spade posted a photo to his Instagram account featuring himself, Cox, 55, and The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall. After sharing the snap, numerous users left comments on the Lights Out with David Spade host’s post, noting how they thought Cox was Jenner, 70.

Upon seeing the comments, Cox addressed her apparent resemblance in an Instagram post of her own, which was posted over the weekend.

“@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising….” Cox wrote, referencing the photo of the trio shared by Spade.



She also shared a screenshot of some of the comments left by users.

“Thought it was Kaitlin Jenner,” wrote an account holder.

“Bruh I thought that was Caitlin Jenner,” wrote one user.

“Totally though Courteney was Caitlyn Jenner,” said another.

Additionally, Cox posted side-by-side photos of herself and Jenner, who both have their dark locks styled down and whose faces stare similarly into the camera.

“Alright … I can see it,” Cox wrote in overlaying text on the image.

Cox’s post, which has garnered nearly 1 million likes, was praised by her Friends costar Jennifer Aniston, who left two laughing crying face emojis.

“You’re hilarious. Oh my GOD I love you ❤️,” Aniston, 50, also commented.

Cox’s funny response comes weeks after she uploaded a photo featuring herself and her look-alike daughter Coco, 15, who she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

“So thankful!!!” Cox captioned her Thanksgiving selfie, in which the pair posed for the camera with their faces touching.

Aniston, who is Coco’s godmother and has known the teen since birth, couldn’t believe how mature her best friend’s daughter looked in the sweet photo.

“Coco! You’re growing up way too fast. Or am I protecting? I love you deep. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Aniston.

The Big Bang Theory alumna Kaley Cuoco also commented on the photo, writing, “Twins,” in the comments section of the image, which features Cox and Coco both sporting middle parts in their hair.

Last April, Cox sat down with her daughter for their first interview together as part of PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue, in which the duo opened up about their dynamic.

Although Cox said she’s not super strict, she is very particular about one thing: making sure Coco has a hobby. “My daughter is an incredible singer,” said Cox. “She does plays. No, I’m not being a stage mom. Well, I mean — “

“At times,” Coco said, cutting her off. (Cox told PEOPLE Coco has been in 16 musicals and although she isn’t sure if she will go into acting down the road like both of her parents, the actress will support anything she wants to do.)

“I’m sitting there watching you be incredible, I just send you off to the plays to be incredible,” Cox said. “She is really good. I want her to have a hobby, to make her play the piano. I wish my mom had made me play the piano because I do it on my own now, but if I’d done it consistently since I was a kid, I’d be great.”

The former Cougar Town star added, “And she’s got this instrument in her voice that I want to be backed up with either guitar, piano, I don’t care, but she has to have an activity. That I’m strict about.”

Coco said at the time that her mom had taught her “so much” in her 13 years of life, explaining, “If a stressful situation is going on, she helps me contain my stress and make me feel better. She’s taught me a lot about how to be a stronger person in general.”