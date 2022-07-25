Courteney Cox Posts Sweet Tribute for Boyfriend Johnny McDaid's 46th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Courteney Cox is showering her boyfriend Johnny McDaid with love on his special day.
As the Snow Patrol rocker turned 46 on Sunday, Cox shared a sweet tribute for him on Instagram. She included a carousel of photos taken over the course of their relationship, including a photo of them laying in bed together and a few with their friend, Ed Sheeran.
"Happy birthday to my multitalented Johnny!" the Friends alum, 58, captioned the post. "He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does."
"I love you J," she added.
Cox has been dating McDaid since 2013. The couple was introduced by Sheeran, 31, who is a mutual friend of the pair. Cox and McDaid got engaged after nine months together, but they later called off their engagement in late 2015. The twosome then reconciled in 2016.
Amid the COVID-19 lockdown period, the pair maintained a long-distance relationship. Cox remained in the United States while McDaid was in his native Europe. They reunited in December 2020 after nine months apart.
Earlier this year, Cox told PEOPLE that she's "never met someone more patient" than her musician beau.
"He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer," she continued. "He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."
The Scream star was previously married to David Arquette from 1999 to 2013. The former couple share 18-year-old daughter Coco.
Addressing the possibility of her remarrying someday, Cox told PEOPLE: "I don't know."
"I'm definitely not opposed to it," she added. "I just don't think about it."