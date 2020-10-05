Courteney Cox Plays Piano While Daughter Coco, 16, Sings Fleetwood Mac’s 'Silver Springs'

Coco Arquette performed the hit 1977 song while her mom accompanied her on the piano

Coco Arquette is a star!

On Sunday, Courteney Cox shared a video on Instagram of her 16-year-old daughter belting out Fleetwood Mac's 1977 track, "Silver Springs," as the proud mom supported her on the piano and musician Joel Taylor played the guitar.

"Proud of my coconut. #fleetwoodmac," the Friends alum, 56, captioned the clip.

Many of Cox's famous friends commented on the post and applauded the mother-daughter duo's astounding performance.

"You guys!!! I love this so much. Coco sounds amazing ❤️," Queer Eye's Tan France wrote.

"Beautiful, Coco!" said Chelsea Handler.

Coco, whom Cox shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette, previously performed alongside her mom in March to Demi Lovato‘s ballad, “Anyone."

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it,” Cox joked on Instagram alongside the video of Coco.

Sarah Hyland and Laura Dern both applauded Coco's vocals while responding to the video at the time.

In June, Cox celebrated her daughter's 16th birthday with a throwback video on Instagram of a young Coco goofing around while ice skating in a pink dress. "Happy sweet 16th cocolo. You’re my little quirk of the universe. I love you ♥️♥️♥️," Cox wrote.

Arquette, 49, also celebrated his daughter's milestone birthday in his own Instagram post, sharing photos of Coco with his wife, Christina McLarty, and their sons, Augustus Alexis, 3, and Charlie West, 6. "Happy Sweet Sixteen to my beautiful daughter @cocoarquette_ I love you more than life itself! I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become," the Scream star wrote.