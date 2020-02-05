Courteney Cox Plays Alicia Keys’ New Song, Co-Written by Boyfriend Johnny McDaid, on the Piano

Consider Courteney Cox a triple threat.

In a recent Instagram video, the Friends star played the piano along to Alicia Keys‘ new single “Underdog,” which was released last month. Cox, 55, explained in the caption of the post that her longtime love, boyfriend Johnny McDaid, had co-written and co-prouded the track.

“My friend just taught me my favorite new song #underdog by @aliciakeys co-written and co-produced by my ♥️Johnny!” the actress captioned the video, which showed her confidently playing the piano.

Cox and McDaid, 43, first began dating in January 2014 and were engaged six months later, before calling it off in late 2015. However, in April 2016, the couple reunited with a kiss at London’s Heathrow Airport and have been dating ever since.

McDaid is a member of the bands Snow Patrol and Vega4 and has written songs for artists including Pink and Ed Sheeran.

Image zoom Courteney Cox; Alicia Keys JB Lacroix/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette (with ex-husband David Arquette) is also a talented musician; the 15-year-old stunned fans with a beautiful rendition of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” last year.

The mom and daughter can dance, too. Last month, Coco posted a TikTok video of the two moving along to a hip-hop song, prompting jokes about Cox’s Friends character Monica’s iconic “routine” with brother Ross.

In October 2018, Cox told PEOPLE that she feels like she and McDaid have already tied the knot. “We’re not married,” the Friends star said. “I’m married in my heart.”

When asked whether that meant that the pair didn’t have an actual ceremony, McDaid answered, “We have one every morning when we look at each other.”

“My thoughts are never without Court. She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything,” he said, before detailing one of the romantic ways he illustrates those feelings. “When I write her poems, it’s just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that’s true for me.”

RELATED: Courteney Cox Wishes Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Happy Valentine’s Day with Sweet Selfies

Image zoom Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment

Cox has also used her social media accounts to post photos of the former Friends cast.

Last month, she shared a photo from the cast’s final dinner together before they filmed the series finale in 2004. Cox starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow in the iconic sitcom.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Shares Photo of the Friends Cast’s ‘Last Supper’ Before Filming Final Episode

“‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One’ on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends,” Cox wrote in the caption for the snap, sharing a second photo of the script for the show’s last-ever episode. Her co-star Aniston commented on the post with slew of crying emojis.