In an Instagram video, Courteney Cox plays a cover of The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There for You" on the piano as musician Joel Taylor accompanies her on the guitar

Courteney Cox Performs Friends Theme Song on the Piano: 'How'd I Do?'

Courteney Cox is showing off her musical talents.

On Wednesday, the actress, 56, shared a video of herself performing a cover of "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts — a.k.a. the Friends theme song — on her Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Cox plays the piano as musician Joel Taylor accompanies her on the guitar. At one point, the star even turns to the camera to supply the track's iconic hand claps.

"How'd I do?" she wrote in the caption. "Let me know what I should learn next below 👇."

The comments section quickly flooded with praise for Cox, with Mariska Hargitay writing, "So awesome court!"

"this is just fantastic. you are adorable," Molly Shannon remarked, while Beth Behrs commented, "This is amazing 🔥."

"OMG OMG 🔥🔥😍😍," David Beckham wrote.

Cox's performance even got a seal of approval from the Friends' official Instagram account, which left a comment, writing, "👏👏👏👏."

RELATED VIDEO: Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Join Jennifer Aniston During the Emmys: 'Roommates Since 1994'

Cox starred as Monica Gellar on the hit NBC comedy from 1994 to 2004.

In January, Kudrow, 57, revealed that the project, which will bring the core cast back together on the NBC comedy's original soundstage, is scheduled to shoot in "early spring."

Image zoom Friends | Credit: NBC

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things," she said on an episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe. "I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something."

According to the star, the reunion special will feature the cast chatting as themselves.

"It's not a reboot," Kudrow explained. "It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped."