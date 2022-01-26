"He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous," Courteney Cox, who is launching her home-care product line Homecourt, tells PEOPLE about her partner Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her 8-Year Romance with Johnny McDaid: 'Love Is Precious'

Courteney Cox has discovered a thing or two about love over the years.

"I've learned you can't take a lot personally," Cox, 57, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "I used to think, 'Oh well, if you loved me...' It's not really about you. People do things because of their own history and their own past. I had to learn that lesson for sure."

The Scream star, who is launching her home-care product line, Homecourt, has been dating musician Johnny McDaid, 45, since 2013, after they were introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran.

Having spent time apart during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic when McDaid was stuck on lockdown abroad, Cox is even more appreciative of their longtime romance. "I've learned that love is precious," she adds. "As I've gotten older, I've realized that."

McDaid is "a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient," Cox says. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

Does she see herself ever getting married again? "I don't know," Cox adds. "I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

When she isn't working — aside from Homecourt, the actress will next star in Starz's upcoming horror-comedy series Shining Vale (which she also produces) — Cox enjoys being at home with Coco, her 17-year-old daughter with ex-husband David Arquette as well as their two dogs, Bear and Lily, and spending time with McDaid.

"I like to putter," Cox says. "I like to get things done during the day. And then around 6 o'clock, it's time to relax, whether it's with my close friends who come over or with Johnny. I cook a lot."

The Alabama-born star also embraces her Southern upbringing with regular Sunday gatherings for friends at her house. "My family used to go to my grandmother's house — and I have 21 first cousins — every single Sunday at 5 o'clock," she says.

Her music nights have even resulted in impromptu performances with the likes of Elton John and Brandi Carlile (Cox directed her video "Right on Time" last summer).