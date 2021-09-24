Courteney Cox Marks the 27th Anniversary of Friends Premiere: 'When It All Started'

It's the one where Courteney Cox reminisces about Friends.

The actress, 57, marked the 27th anniversary of the premiere of the beloved NBC series on Wednesday by sharing footage of herself talking about the sitcom during a 1994 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

"27 years ago... when it started. #Friends," Cox, who played Monica Geller for 10 seasons, captioned the throwback clip.

In the video, Cox described Friends as a "great show" after host Jay Leno remarked that he had "read some nice things" about the series.

"It's about six unique characters that are all friends. It's really a truly situational comedy — just the different situations they get into," she explained at the time.

Its enduring popularity brought the cast back together earlier this year for HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, a two-hour special that included a sit-down interview with host James Corden, celebrity appearances, table reads of classic scenes and more.

"I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," Cox previously told PEOPLE of the reunion.

Speaking about Friends' lasting legacy, Cox also acknowledged that when the show first aired, she and her costars weren't yet aware that working together would be like "lighting in a bottle."

"It's so rare to have that kind of writing and that kind of chemistry between six people," she said.

Friends: The Reunion went on to earn Cox her first Emmy nod, when the special was nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). While Cox told Entertainment Weekly in July that the long-awaited nomination was "not exactly the Emmy I was looking for," she was nonetheless happy that the special was recognized.