Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Have Mini Friends Reunion Before Show's 24th Anniversary

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are friends ’til the end!

The two actresses and former Friends stars were there for each other on Thursday night, dining together at The Palm Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

The stars, who were previously spotted together at the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala in June, were all smiles as they left the famed eatery.

Cox, 54, wore a long-sleeve patterned black button-down shirt, which she tucked into a pair of simple blue jeans. She carried a black purse and kept her jewelry simple, wearing silver hoop earrings.

Kudrow, 55, also wore a black shirt, which she paired with dark flair jeans, a camel suede jacket and an oversized brown handbag.

RELATED: Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Play Friends Trivia on Celebrity Name Game

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow 4MS/SplashNews.com

Cox and Kudrow’s night out comes as Friends celebrates its 24th anniversary. The beloved sitcom premiered on NBC on Sept. 22, 1994 — and went on to run for 10 seasons, anchoring the networks “Must-See-TV” Thursday nights before going off the air in May 2004.

Friends catapulted its entire cast — including Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — to stardom.

The closest fans got to a full-on reunion was back in February 2016, when the cast gathered to honor Friends director Jim Burrows for a television special. Most of the stars appeared in person to reminisce about working on the show with Burrows, but Perry, who sent a video message, was working from London at the time.

“We really just wanted to hang out with each other,” Aniston, 49, said of their instant friendship off screen. “We really just fell in love an adored each other instantly.”

RELATED: Matthew Perry’s ‘Condition Was Very Serious’ When He Was Hospitalized for Gastrointestinal Surgery

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank?Getty

Despite being close, fans hoping to see an on-screen reunion will likely be disappointed.

“I doubt it, I really doubt it,” Schwimmer, 51, said on Megyn Kelly Today back in January. “Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers.”

Kudrow also shot down the idea of a reunion for similar reasons during a 2017 interview with Savannah Guthrie on Today.

“I don’t see [an official reunion] happening,” she admitted, adding that “we have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great.”

“It would be fun, but what would it be about?” she asked. “Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

The cast of Friends Joseph Del Valle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Co-creator Marta Kauffman had similar things to say when she spoke with Deadline in June 2016.

“Friends was a show about that time in your life when your friends are your family, and in a weird way, this isn’t that different,” said Kauffman, 62. “Once you start having family of your own it changes, and the show was over.”

She went on to say that a show has a “lifespan” and Friends ran its course.

“It has a lifespan like anything else, and there’s no reason to continue doing it just because people miss the characters,” said Kauffman. “Watch the old ones; there is no way we could win that. And there’s no way it would be satisfying and it’ll never happen. We’ll never do it.”