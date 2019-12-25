Courteney Cox and Laura Dern Celebrated Christmas Eve Together for 14th Straight Year

Courteney Cox and Laura Dern are feeling the holiday glow as they share in a family Christmas tradition.

On Tuesday, Cox and her 15-year-old daughter Coco gathered with Dern and her two children — son Ellery, 18, and daughter Jaya, 15 — for a time-honored Christmas Eve morning ritual that dates back to when their daughters were toddlers.

“I love this family and our Christmas Eve tradition. Some things never change…much. 🎄♥️🎄 #family,” wrote Cox, 55, on Instagram, sharing a selfie of the group, as well as a throwback photo of their little ones eating a Dec. 24 brunch years ago.

“Christmas Eve morning ritual year 14!!!!” wrote Dern, 52, on Instagram, posting the same wholesome photo. “Love to all!”

In the picture, Ellery takes the selfie wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses, as the actress moms surround him and Coco (whom Cox shares with her ex, David Arquette) and Jaya smile from behind.

Cox isn’t the only Friends alum that Dern celebrated the holidays with this year. Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston posted a photo from her A-list Christmas party, smiling alongside Dern and Rita Wilson, among others.

“Say CHEESE!! 🥂🍾❤️ Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!” Aniston, 50, captioned the festive snapshot.

Back in July, Dern spent Independence Day with Cox and a girl squad of other famous friends, including Aniston and Suzanne Somers.

“Happy 4th everyone! I’m lucky to be spending it with so many girls that I love,” Cox wrote with the group shot.

Dern, whose new film Little Women opened on Wednesday, spent Christmas Eve with her two kids, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Harper, after she recently opened up about her experience as a single mom.

“On the hard days, it’s stressful and there is too much going on as a single parent — and it can be hard to carve out a minute for yourself,” the actress told Modern Luxury‘s Boston Common magazine in August. “I have never had anybody else bully me in my single parenting life. I am lucky to have champions around me, but I can definitely do it to myself.”