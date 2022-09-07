Courteney Cox Jokes 'Old Kanye West Thought 'Friends' Was Funny' After Rapper Denies Insulting Show

In a recent Instagram post, the rapper wrote, "I actually didn't write the [tweet] that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but wish I had"

By
Published on September 7, 2022 02:55 PM
Courtney Cox, Kanye West
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; Gotham/GC Images

Courteney Cox has playfully called out Kanye West's supposed dislike of Friends.

The actress, 58, joked about the musician, 45, in an Instagram video on Tuesday that showed her reading one of West's recent Instagram posts.

The line Cox singles out from the since-deleted post read, "I actually didn't write the [tweet] that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but wish I had."

While listening to West's 2008 song "Heartless," Cox zooms in on the words "Friends. Wasn't. Funny." With that, she turns off the song.

"I bet the old Kanye thought Friends was funny," she captioned the video, adding a sad face emoji.

Courteney Cox attends premiere of STARZ "Shining Vale" - red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 28, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Leon Bennett/Getty

The "Friends wasn't funny" tweet surfaced on the Internet in 2020 after Cox's costar Jennifer Aniston announced her endorsement of Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump.

An avid Trump supporter, West had visited the White House in October 2018 and went as far as to run his own 2020 presidential campaign that made it onto ballots in some states that year.

Around the same time, fans had begun referencing the "Old Kanye" in order to differentiate between the rapper's early work and his evolving persona, including a Christian rap album.

Aniston warned her followers of West's presidential bid: "It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

Someone then fabricated West's Twitter to make it seem like West was slamming Friends.

"I'd love to know who thought of that," West noted in his recent Instagram post. "I like to post comments."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Kanye West. Brad Barket/Getty for Fast Company

West's comment came in the middle of an Instagram rant — mainly pertaining to his professional relationships with brands Gap and Adidas. Many of the posts have since been deleted from his Instagram feed.

