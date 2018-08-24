Courteney Cox Joins the Cast of Shameless for Season 9 — and She's Playing an Actress!

Courteney Cox is moving from Cougar Town to Chi-Town.

The Friends actress will guest-star in season 9 of Shameless, Showtime’s rowdy family drama set in the South Side of Chicago, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Cox, 54, will play an actress struggling with addiction who hires Lip (Jeremy Allen White) as her new sober companion. Her last major TV role was playing self-centered divorcée Jules in the ABC and (later) TBS comedy Cougar Town from 2009-2015. And of course, she became a household name as the lovably OCD chef Monica for 10 seasons on Friends.

Plus, Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal will recur in season 9 as a love interest for absentee Gallagher patriarch Frank (William H. Macy), EW reports.

RELATED VIDEO: Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Expecting First Child

Shameless also stars Emmy Rossum, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney and Cameron Monaghan.

Season 9 premieres Sept. 9 on Showtime.