Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Reunite After 9 Months to Thank Frontline Workers in Ireland

Due to travel restrictions, the couple had been apart since the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid recently reunited in person after several months apart due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the couple recorded a sweet message of gratitude to frontline workers in Derry, Ireland, where McDaid is from.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year," Cox said in the video as she stood next to McDaid.

"Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work — it's so appreciated," the Snow Patrol and Vega4 musician added. "And I know it's been a really tough year, but here's to a great 2021 ahead."

The Dec. 11 video message was part of a local community initiative's Christmas celebration, according to the Irish News. The Ráth Mór center houses a range of businesses and community services.

While it's unclear where and when Cox and McDaid recorded the video, it marks the first time the two have been seen together since the actress revealed earlier this year that they had been forced apart by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Cox said in October that she hadn't seen McDaid in months, as she was in California and he was still in Europe.

"Let's say it's been 150 days — I've cooked 145 of them. And I haven't seen John in that many days," the Friends star, 56, said on Foy Vance's The Vinyl Supper podcast. "He left the next day [after] the whole country shut down — or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

Image zoom Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images

In May, Cox appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she explained that McDaid, 44, had gotten stuck abroad.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England," the former Cougar Town star said at the time. "Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

Cox said it was the longest stretch of time the couple had spent apart. "I have not seen him in so long," she said, aside from spending "a lot of time on FaceTime."

"But now it's like, oh my God, I just miss his physical touch — just all of it," she added.

Cox and McDaid started dating in late 2013 and got engaged nine months later, in June 2014. They called off the engagement in late 2015, but have remained a couple.