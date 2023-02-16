Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's Relationship Timeline

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid make love work.

The Friends alum and the Snow Patrol musician met at a star-studded house party Cox hosted in 2013, and she had an instant crush on him. Though they've had their share of ups and downs — including a brief split in 2014 and nine months spent living on separate continents due to the COVID-19 pandemic — their admiration for each other is unwavering.

"[He's] a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient," Cox told PEOPLE in January 2022. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

McDaid is equally smitten. "My thoughts are never without Court," he told PEOPLE in October 2018. "She's my best friend. She's my partner, in everything. When I write her poems, it's just an extension of how I feel every second anyway."

The Irish musician is also close with Cox's daughter Coco, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette. In fact, McDaid involved a then-10-year-old Coco in his proposal to Cox, though the couple ultimately called off their engagement and never got re-engaged following their reconciliation.

From their first meeting to their reunion after months apart, here is everything to know about Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's relationship.

2013: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid meet

The couple first met at a star-studded house party at Cox's home in Los Angeles.

During a March 2022 appearance on Howard Stern's radio show, the Friends alum reflected on her and McDaid's first encounter.

She explained that her friend Christa Miller had invited Ed Sheeran over to her house and he brought along his musician friends, including Taylor Swift and Snow Patrol members McDaid and Gary Lightbody. Meanwhile, Cox invited pals Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher and Friends costar Jennifer Aniston.

"I remember seeing Johnny and going, 'Oh, wow. He's really intense.' He's got the eyes, and he's playing the piano," Cox said. "And I thought 'Oh he's really really handsome.' "

She then told Fisher about her crush on the guitarist, who relayed the message to her husband, Cohen.

Cox recalled: "Sacha walks up [to McDaid and Lightbody] and says, 'Hey! Courteney wants to f--- one of you from Snow Patrol. And it's not you, Gary.' "

It turned out that McDaid was in L.A. working with Sheeran on his new album.

December 8, 2013: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are spotted together for the first time

The Cougar Town star and Snow Patrol guitarist were seen looking cozy at Aniston's annual holiday bash in Bel Air, California. The couple drove to the party together with Cox behind the wheel.

March 10, 2014: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid make their red carpet debut

The couple marked their first event together at Cinemagic's L.A. showcase at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

The pair attended the Northern Irish charity's event dressed casually. Cox wore glasses and adorned her ruffled top with a black cardigan, while McDaid topped his tee with a black leather jacket.

One week later, they attended the Tribeca Film Festival's kickoff reception at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Dressed in gray and wearing glasses, Cox posed with the casually-dressed McDaid on the red carpet.

February 2014: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are engaged

Cox, McDaid and Cox's daughter Coco arrived at L.A. International Airport on Valentine's Day. Cox was spotted with a band on her ring finger, and PEOPLE soon confirmed that the couple were engaged.

April 8, 2014: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid support her ex David Arquette at film premiere

Cox and McDaid showed up to support her ex at the premiere of his indie film Sold, which explores the horrors of the global sex-trafficking trade.

When Arquette explained to his ex-wife how important the subject matter of the film was, Cox was "in" immediately. "That's the support I get from my family," Arquette told PEOPLE. "When it's really important, you ask for their love and support, and they came out really big for me tonight."

Before the event, Cox and McDaid joined the Arquette family, including David's then-girlfriend Christina McLarty and his siblings Patricia, Rosanna and Alexis, at a restaurant to celebrate Patricia's birthday.

April 24, 2014: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid attend the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her directorial debut

The couple had a very special date night at the screening of Cox's major directorial debut, Just Before I Go. The evening was also special for McDaid, who contributed to the soundtrack.

"I've had a lot more support from him than him just being here tonight," Cox told PEOPLE at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere in New York City. "Snow Patrol wrote three original songs for this movie. … I couldn't be happier. It really elevates the film in so many ways."

Post-screening, McDaid and his bandmate Lightbody performed at the afterparty. They sang the songs from the film as well as their 2006 hit "Chasing Cars."

"It was Courteney's night, but she wanted to cheer on her boyfriend," an onlooker told PEOPLE. "She was swatting cameras away and told everyone in the crowd to quiet down … She was standing front row, singing and dancing along to their whole set."

June 15, 2014: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid celebrate her 50th birthday in Turks and Caicos

Cox and McDaid vacationed on the beach in Turks and Caicos to celebrate Cox's 50th birthday. Cox wore a simple black bikini as she and McDaid soaked up the sun.

June 26, 2014: Courteney Cox announces her engagement to Johnny McDaid

In June 2014, the couple officially announced their engagement, several months after PEOPLE first confirmed the news.

"I'm engaged to him!" Cox tweeted alongside a selfie of her and her fiancé.

"Her friends couldn't be more thrilled for her," Michelle Lovitt, Cox's personal trainer and friend, told PEOPLE. "We're all over the moon that she found this love with Johnny."

April 20, 2015: Johnny McDaid attends Courteney Cox's special screening of Just Before I Go

The Snow Patrol guitarist doted on both Cox and her daughter Coco at a special screening of Just Before I Go in L.A.

"He's a very sensitive soul," Cox told PEOPLE at the event, adding that she realized he was "the one" for her "when I knew that this was just who he is, that he was just a beautiful, sensitive, loving person with a wonderful family, with a beautiful set of friends. Then I was like, 'This is for real!' "

When asked about wedding plans, McDaid hugged Cox and told PEOPLE: "I just want to be with this woman for the rest of my life. That is all that matters. The ceremonies are academic."

April 21, 2015: Courteney Cox's daughter Coco wants to plan her mom's wedding to Johnny McDaid

In early April 2015, Coco attended her dad's wedding to Christina McLarty, where she performed Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

"She sang two songs. She's just loving this wedding stuff," her mom bragged during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month.

Cox added that her daughter was "very excited" about her own wedding. "I was going to hire a wedding planner, but apparently she wants to do it," Cox said.

In fact, Coco had planned to be the maid of honor, flower girl and "all the bridesmaids."

December 2015: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid call off their engagement

Cox and McDaid ended their engagement nearly two years after they first met.

At the time, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE, "They've been having problems for a long time."

March 27, 2016: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid reunite for lunch

The pair appeared to be back on in March 2016, when they joined her daughter Coco for Easter lunch at a local restaurant before going shopping in Malibu, California. Cox was not wearing her engagement ring during the outing.

"They really care about each other and they're spending time together," Cox's rep told PEOPLE.

April 13, 2016: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid share a kiss in London

Just three weeks after their Easter lunch, the couple reunited at London's Heathrow Airport, where they shared a kiss in the arrivals area.

May 10, 2016: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid confirm they are back together

The couple made their first public appearance since they reconciled at the 2016 BMI Pop Awards, where Cox watched McDaid perform, though not from the front row.

"Not the front row," he told PEOPLE. "That'd be too distracting to me, I wouldn't be able to stop looking at her, and then I would just play all the wrong notes."

Cox remained mum about their exact relationship status, but noted, "Well, we love each other ... we're happy."

McDaid also commented on their status, explaining, "I don't know if you can put a label on what makes us work ... but I know that I've never loved like I love this woman, so if that's enough, then that's enough."

August 22, 2016: Courteney Cox says rekindled relationship with Johnny McDaid "feels different"

Cox traveled to rural Ireland on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, during which she opened up to Grylls about her rekindled relationship.

"We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up," Cox said. "He's from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It's more special — you coddle it. So I didn't know how to regard love the way he does. And I definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see — whether it's codependency or people-pleasing. I didn't know how to bring it in. It was always external."

Cox added that their relationship was in a "new context" after their "brutal" breakup.

"Everything's new," she said. "And we have both really worked on ourselves on the parts that needed the most attention. And it feels really different."

September 21, 2016: Johnny McDaid gets a tattoo of Courteney Cox's initials

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Snow Patrol musician showed off the new ink he got in honor of Cox.

"Ta-two," McDaid wrote alongside a selfie of him and Cox. In the photo, he held up his wrist which featured a tattoo of her initials interwoven together.

June 2017: Courteney Cox says she would have children with Johnny McDaid

In an interview with NewBeauty magazine, the actress shared that she was open to having a baby with McDaid.

"I would love to have a baby now," Cox, then 53, said. "I know it's crazy, but I would. … I could carry someone else's egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is."

October 19, 2018: Courteney Cox says she is "married in my heart" to Johnny McDaid

At the2018Irish Arts Center Spirit of Ireland Gala in N.Y.C., the event program noted that the Friends alum would attend with her "husband."

The Snow Patrol musician clarified to PEOPLE that "husband" was "just a label." Cox added, "We're not married. I'm married in my heart."

When asked if they had an official ceremony, McDaid said, "We have one every morning when we look at each other."

February 17, 2018: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid pack on the PDA

The couple wrapped their arms around each other and shared a kiss at Heathrow Airport in London in February 2018.

Cox was dressed casually in a black leather jacket, jeans and black Puma sneakers, accessorizing with a black over-the-shoulder bag.

McDaid was also dressed down, wearing a blue jacket, jeans and boots.

January 1, 2019: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid ring in the New Year together

Cox and McDaid rang in 2019 together. Cox tweeted a photo of the couple at a restaurant, writing, "Happy 2019! We had the best New Year's Eve! Here's to 364 more great days."

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a few days later, Cox shared how the couple celebrated the occasion.

They joined her daughter Coco and her friend at a hotel in Somerset, England, a few hours outside of London. She added that this was the third year they had spent the New Year there.

"It's the most beautiful place," Cox said. "It's fantastic. You eat dinner with these great, eccentric people [on New Year's Eve] and the next day you wake up and you go to this pub. And you walk for 45 minutes and go to this small little place."

January 29, 2019: Courteney Cox clarifies relationship with Johnny McDaid

While appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress defined their relationship status with McDaid.

"He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together," she said. "We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before."

Cox added: "I think the distance after that breakup — we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot. It's just better."

March 2020: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid live on different continents

When the COVID-19 lockdowns began in early 2020, Cox and McDaid found themselves thousands of miles apart after McDaid got stuck abroad. Cox opened up about their temporary long-distance relationship on The Ellen Degeneres Show in May 2020.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England," Cox said. "Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

She added that this was the longest the couple had spent apart, but they were spending "a lot of time on FaceTime."

"I have not seen him in so long," she said. "But now it's like, oh my God, I just miss his physical touch, just all of it. It's been hard."

July 24, 2020: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid celebrate his birthday on Zoom

Cox went on a Zoom date with McDaid to celebrate his birthday.

"It's been 133 days since we were last together," she wrote on Instagram next to a screenshot of their virtual meetup. "Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly."

September 24, 2020: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid celebrate their seventh anniversary separately

Although they were still on different continents, the couple kept each other top of mind for their seventh anniversary. Cox commemorated their special day in an Instagram post.

"7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever. I love you J ♥️," Cox captioned a video montage of their relationship.

In one clip, McDaid holds Cox in his arms as they jump into a pool.

December 2020: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid reunite after several months apart

On Dec. 11, 2020, Cox and McDaid finally reunited in person, posting a video of themselves together to thank frontline workers in his hometown of Derry, Ireland.

"We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year," Cox said, standing next to McDaid.

McDaid added: "Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work — it's so appreciated. And I know it's been a really tough year, but here's to a great 2021 ahead."

Although it's unknown when exactly Cox and McDaid recorded the video, it marked the first time they had been seen together since the COVID-19 travel restrictions were enforced. "Let's say it's been 150 days — I've cooked 145 of them. And I haven't seen John in that many days," Cox said in October 2020 on The Vinyl Supper. "He left, and the next day the whole country shut down — or at least [when] California did."

June 23, 2021: Courteney Cox opens up about connecting with Johnny McDaid while long-distance

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show with former Friends costars Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Cox shared that it "was definitely hard" maintaining a long-distance relationship with McDaid.

"People from the U.K., they still can't come to America. You're not allowed in still, which is crazy," Cox said, calling into the show from London.

When Stern asked whether she and McDaid had engaged in "Zoom intimacy" or phone sex during their time apart, Cox said: "Zoom intimacy? We're very intimate, but I don't know how to do that [on Zoom]. There's other kinds of intimacy."

July 24, 2021: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid celebrate his birthday

Cox and McDaid got to celebrate his birthday together in 2021 after spending the last one apart.

On Instagram, she posted a photo of the couple cuddling together on the couch from the set of Friends.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He's the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd. x," she wrote.

August 23, 2021: Courteney Cox dedicates a song to Johnny McDaid

The Cougar Town actress shared a clip dedicated to McDaid on Instagram, writing in the caption, "BTS message for my JMD."

In the footage, she played piano, musician Rod Castro accompanied on guitar and Natasha Bedingfield sang her 2004 hit "Unwritten."

"That's what we've been doing. I love you," Cox said when the song ended, blowing a kiss to the camera.

She filmed the video during a rehearsal for an upcoming benefit performance for UCLA's Institute of the Environment & Sustainability.

Bedingfield capped off the performance by singing a few lines from the Friends theme song, The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There For You."

January 26, 2022: Courteney Cox talks marriage and romance with Johnny McDaid

The Friends star opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with the Snow Patrol guitarist.

Of the lessons she had learned from their relationship, Cox said: "I've learned you can't take a lot personally. I used to think, 'Oh well, if you loved me...' It's not really about you. People do things because of their own history and their own past. I had to learn that lesson for sure."

She continued, "I've learned that love is precious. As I've gotten older, I've realized that."

When asked if she would ever get married again, the actress said, "I don't know. I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

February 8, 2022: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid attend the BRIT Awards

Coordinating in black outfits, Cox and McDaid made a date night out of the 2022 BRIT Awards held at London's O2 Arena.

Cox wore a black silk top with a long velvet skirt, completing the look with chandelier earrings and a matching handbag. The Snow Patrol musician also wore a black monochromatic look for their night out.

The couple presented international song of the year to Olivia Rodrigo, who won for her hit "good 4 u."

Snow Patrol had previously been nominated for six BRIT Awards, including British group, album and song in 2007 and alternative rock act and British album and group in 2005.

February 14, 2022: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid celebrate Valentine's Day together

On Valentine's Day 2022, Cox posted a photo on Instagram with a caption about her relationship with McDaid. "I love my Valentine ♥️," she wrote alongside three photos of the couple.

February 5, 2023: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid recreate iconic scene from Dirty Dancing

The couple showed their playful side in February 2023, putting a funny twist on the lift scene from Dirty Dancing. In a video shared on Instagram, Cox and McDaid are snuggled up on the couch watching the hit 1987 film when they decided to attempt the lift. After receiving some help from their mutual friend Sheeran, McDaid hilariously goes for the leap instead of Cox. The clip then cuts to an ambulance rushing through traffic with its lights flashing and siren blaring. "It's ok we're professionals," Cox captioned the post.