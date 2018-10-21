Courtney Cox feels like she’s already tied the knot with boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

While attending the Irish Arts Center Spirit of Ireland Gala presented by Bushmills Irish Whiskey in New York City on Friday, the couple — who got engaged in 2014 before splitting up and eventually reuniting — opened up about their relationship status.

Although the program for the night indicated that the actress would be attending with her husband, the Snow Patrol musician told PEOPLE that husband is just “a label.”

“We’re not married,” added the Friends alum, 54, before remarking, “I’m married in my heart.”

When asked whether that meant that the pair didn’t have an actual ceremony, McDaid, 42, sweetly answered, “We have one every morning when we look at each other.”

“My thoughts are never without Court. She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything,” he shared, before detailing one of the romantic ways he illustrates those feelings. “When I write her poems, it’s just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that’s true for me.”

The couple also opened up about how they like to spend the holiday season together.

“We get together. That’s our tradition. We don’t really have anything laid in stone because that would box us in. We just get together and see what happens,” McDaid shared, adding that Cox and her 14-year-old daughter Coco “come over — and we hang out, sing songs, play music, eat and drink…and be together.”

While the musician went on to share that “Courteney is an amazing musician,” he initially shot down plans to collaborate on a holiday album together— until Cox indicated that might be fun.

“We can do one with Coco,” Cox replied.

“Coco is really a fantastic singer,” she continued, adding that while she loves “her passion” for musical theater, her advice to her daughter is to focus on school for now.

“Make sure you do your homework, because this is not going to pay your bills… necessarily,” she said.

Cox and McDaid first began dating in January 2014 and were engaged six months later, before calling it off in late 2015. However, in April 2016, the couple reunited with a kiss at London’s Heathrow Airport.

“I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that’s enough,” McDaid previously told PEOPLE about the pair’s relationship.

During an interview with NewBeauty magazine in 2017, Cox also revealed that she “would love to have a baby” with McDaid.

“I would love to have a baby now,” said Cox. “I would. I know it’s crazy, but I would.”