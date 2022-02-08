Courteney Cox and Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at BRIT Awards in London

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid posed together on the red carpet as they made their way inside London's O2 Arena on Tuesday

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid turned the BRIT Awards into the perfect date night.

The longtime couple arrived together for the award show at London's O2 Arena in coordinating black outfits on Tuesday.

The Friends star, 57, wore a black silk top with a long velvet skirt. She completed the look with chandelier earrings and a matching handbag. The Snow Patrol singer, 45, also wore a black monochromatic look for their night out.

Cox took a break from promoting her latest film Scream in London to join her boyfriend for the BRIT Awards, where they presented the international song of the year to Olivia Rodrigo, who won for her hit "good 4 u."

McDaid and his Snow Patrol bandmates have previously been nominated for six awards including British group, album and song in 2007. They also received nominations in 2005 for alternative rock act as well as British album and group.

Cox recently opened up to PEOPLE about her eight-year romance with McDaid and why she still finds him "really sexy."

McDaid is "a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient," Cox said last month. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals."

The mother of one added, "He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

Also in the interview, the actress stopped short of saying she would get married again after her divorce from David Arquette in 2013.

"I don't know," Cox told PEOPLE. "I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

Cox and McDaid began dating in 2013 after being introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran. They were previously engaged but called it off in late 2015, then reconciled the following year.