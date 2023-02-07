Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Put Fun Twist on 'Dirty Dancing' Lift — With Help from Ed Sheeran!

Nobody puts Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid in a corner.

On Sunday, the Friends alum, 58, and Snow Patrol rocker, 46, put a fun twist on the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing as they posted a home movie.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actress and musician were snuggled up on a couch watching the unforgettable end-scene moment between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 romantic drama.

Cox told her boyfriend, "I love this part," before turning to him and asking, "Can we do it? The lift?"

"Sure," the singer responded with a nod before the scene switched to the pair in a backyard preparing to perform the famous maneuver.

Cox was then lifted up by her arms by two individuals — the couple's mutual friend Ed Sheeran and photographer and director Jason Koenig — as "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes played out, before she and McDaid ran toward one another.

However, instead of Cox taking the leap of faith into McDaid's arms, the funny video saw him attempting to jump into Cox's as she moved out of the way and it all went horribly wrong.

The clip then cut to an emergency-service vehicle driving through traffic with its red lights flashing and siren blaring.

"It's ok we're professionals," Cox jokingly captioned the post.

"LOLOLOL NOOOO," actress and former Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg commented. Meanwhile, Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones actress Hannah Waddingham added a series of clapping and crying-with-laughter emojis to the comments section.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid. Courteney Cox/Instagram

Cox and McDaid have been dating since 2013. The couple was introduced by singer Sheeran, 31, who is a mutual friend of the pair. Cox and McDaid got engaged after nine months together, but later called off their engagement in late 2015. The twosome then reconciled in 2016.

Last year Cox paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on his 46th birthday in July 2022, sharing a series of cute snapshots of the pair throughout their relationship on her Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my multitalented Johnny!" she captioned the post. "He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does. I love you J."

And in January 2022, the actress told PEOPLE that she has "never met someone more patient" than her beau, who is from the U.K.

"He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer," Cox said. "He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."