Courteney Cox and Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Enjoy Date Night in Malibu

Courteney Cox enjoyed a casual night out on the town with boyfriend Johnny McDaid on Tuesday.

Cox, 57, and McDaid, 45, stepped out for dinner in Malibu at celebrity hotspot Nobu.

The Friends alum has been dating the Snow Patrol rocker since 2013. They were previously engaged but called off it off in late 2015, then reconciled the following year.

The couple was forced to date long-distance during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which physically separated them for several months. (She was in California, and McDaid, who is from Northern Ireland native, was in Europe.)

Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"He supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England. Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2020. "I have not seen him in so long."

And while they got through it with "a lot of time on FaceTime," Cox admitted, "It's like, oh my God, I just miss his physical touch, just all of it. It's been hard."

After the two eventually reunited, they appeared in a December 2020 video to thank frontline workers in Derry, Ireland.

In July, Cox celebrated McDaid as he turned 45. The Scream star's tribute to her longtime love included a photo of the pair cozied up on the Friends set.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He's the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you jmd. x."