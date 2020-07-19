Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston wore matching masks in a video encouraging others to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston Wear Masks While Cuddling Up with Dogs in Playful Video

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston will be there for each other.

On Saturday, the Friends alums donned matching face masks while cuddled up beside Cox's two dogs, Harley and Hopper, in a video that Cox, 56, shared on Instagram. In addition, the video featured the pups playing around with their own mini face masks alongside some funny captions to encourage people to wear masks.

"Just put it on," one of the dogs was captioned saying to the other.

"No," the pooch responded, which lead the other one to say, "I'll make it worth your while."

The video then ended with Aniston, 51, Cox and the two canines all wearing masks while posing together for a cute selfie. Cox kept the caption simple, writing a pink heart emoji alongside the sweet video.

Last month, Aniston celebrated Cox's 56th birthday by sharing a series of sweet pictures on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday to this amazing human❤️," Aniston captioned a photo of her costar-turned-best friend facing the camera with a smile.

"I love you, CC. 🎉❤️🥳🎈," she wrote next to a snap of the pair cuddled up together before she went on to apologize for getting her birthday wishes in a day delayed, writing, "Sorry I'm late🤦🏼‍♀️."

The Morning Show star also capped off the sweet birthday post with a Friends reference in the last slide, which featured a throwback photo of Aniston and Cox's characters, Rachel Green and Monica Geller, sharing a sweet moment together on the sitcom.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Cox and Aniston, as well as their original Friends costars Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, were set to take part in HBO Max's Friends reunion before it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion is now likely to premiere in the fall, Variety reported in May.