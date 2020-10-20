Courteney Cox Hasn't Seen Boyfriend Johnny McDaid in Months Since COVID-19 Lockdown Began

Courteney Cox previously revealed in July that she hadn't seen her longtime love since March

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are nurturing their relationship from afar as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold across the globe.

On Monday's episode of Foy Vance's The Vinyl Supper podcast, Cox revealed that she and her longtime love hadn't seen each other in months, as she is in California and McDaid is still in Europe.

"Let's say it's been 150 days — I've cooked 145 of them. And I haven't seen John in that many days," said the Friends alum, 56, of her musician beau. "He left the next day [after] the whole country shut down — or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

"I've had these two friends ... they were gonna quarantine with me — which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with [16-year-old daughter] Coco. I'm a little chicken," Cox joked.

As for how she's passing the time, the actress said, "Sundays are different; I do miss the music part of it. I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, 'Okay, if everyone's been quarantining and everyone's safe,' they like to come to the beach. So I'm not that lonely when it comes to seeing people, especially on the weekends."

Cox appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's at-home Mother's Day episode back in May, where she revealed that McDaid, 44, had gotten stuck abroad before the pandemic became a global issue.

"He supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England," said the former Cougar Town star at the time. "Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

And with the Snow Patrol and Vega4 musician unable to come back home, Cox said it was the longest the couple have spent apart. "I have not seen him in so long," she said, aside from spending "a lot of time on FaceTime."

"But now it's like, oh my God, I just miss his physical touch, just all of it," the actress admitted.

In July, Cox revealed that the two had been separated for "133 days" — since March — as she shared a photo from their "Zoom date," in celebration of McDaid's 44th birthday.

Last month, the Scream actress posted a loving tribute to Instagram, featuring photos and video footage of the couple together, to commemorate the start of their relationship seven years ago.