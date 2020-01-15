Courteney Cox Gets Herself in Viral Friends Instagram Filter: 'Finally Got Monica!'

It took Courteney Cox multiple tries to get herself in the viral Friends Instagram filter, but she finally did it!

On Tuesday night, the actress posted a hilarious video of herself trying out the newly-popular online character sorter that tells Instagram users which Friends character they are. In the selfie video, Cox hilariously landed on all of the other roles from the classic sitcom — Rachel, Ross, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler — before finally landing on her character of Monica.

“Finally got Monica…thought I was gonna be Ugly Naked Guy for sure!” Cox, 55, joked in the caption, adding the hashtag “#identitycrisis.”

Cox’s famous friends joined in the fun in the comments of her post, including Jennifer Garner, who wrote, “I was really stressed until you were you. ♥️”

The actress starred as Monica in Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. The show, which followed the characters as they navigated New York City as young adults, aired from 1994-2005.

Image zoom Courteney Cox Courteney Cox Instagram

Over the years, the cast has remained close. On Sunday, Aniston, 50, shared two sweet photos from a recent girls’ night with herself, Cox and Kudrow — and made a reference to Friends in her caption.

“Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼,” The Morning Show actress captioned the post.

“They have really leaned on each other,” an insider previously told PEOPLE of the cast’s bond.

A show source added that even when the former costars are separated, “they follow each other’s lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times says a lot.”

As for a much-anticipated on-screen reunion, multiple sources have confirmed that a special is in the works for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max, where all 236 episodes of Friends will soon be available after the beloved ’90s sitcom was taken down from Netflix after nearly five years.

“The details are very secretive,” a source said of the reunion special. “But they are aware how much the fans would love a reunion. Hopefully it will happen!”