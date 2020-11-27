Courteney Cox Stuffs Her Head Inside a Turkey to Recreate Iconic Friends Thanksgiving Dance

The scene from the 1998 Friends episode, where the actress puts a turkey on her head, has become an iconic Thanksgiving moment

Courteney Cox is making our Thanksgiving dreams come true!

To commemorate the holiday this year, the actress recreated the iconic moment from a 1998 Friends episode where her character, Monica Geller, dances with a raw turkey stuck on her head.

The 56-year-old star shared a hilarious video to Instagram Thursday in which she reflected on the well-known scene, and surprised fans by taking her Thanksgiving spirit to the next level.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you’re having a great day," she sweetly began the clip, before taking a dark turn.

"I’m feeling so thankful, and also, if I get one more goddamn gif with that turkey on my head dancing like a f—king fool, I’m just gonna snap," she sneered, bringing only her mouth to the camera.

After playing a GIF of the iconic scene, Cox continued, "So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy."

The actress then perfectly recreated the infamous scene, raw turkey and all, while dancing in her kitchen to the Friends theme song.

The star even made sure to give the turkey a pair of sunglasses and wear a green shirt as Monica did in the episode.

Many of Cox's famous friends couldn't get over her amazing recreation and shared their reactions in the comments of the post.

"You DID THAT!!" replied fellow Friends star Lisa Kudrow,.

"Love you sister ! ❤️," added Reese Witherspoon while Queer Eye's Tan France commented, "Bahahahahaha. ❤️"

"Haha! Love it. Love you. ❤️" Sean Hayes responded.

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! 😂," comedian Celeste Barber wrote.

Earlier this month, it was announced that HBO Max's highly-anticipated Friends reunion special has been pushed back to March 2021.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," star Matthew Perry tweeted. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston, told Deadline in August. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."