See Courteney Cox's Sweet Reunion with Her Friends On-Screen Flame Tom Selleck

Friends fans got quite a treat after a video captured Courteney Cox and her on-screen flame Tom Selleck sharing a sweet embrace in a N.Y.C. restaurant.

The viral clip, posted originally by Instagram influencer Claudia Oshry (AKA Girl with No Job) on Tuesday night, shows the former costars — Cox’s character Monica Geller dated Selleck’s Richard Burke — reuniting and chatting briefly in a restaurant.

In the video, Cox, 54, rubs 73-year-old Selleck’s arm while sitting at the bar. The Blue Bloods actor’s back is to the camera, but Cox is all smiles for much of the interaction.

“Spotted in NY: Dr. Richard Burke and Monica Geller saying hi to one another,” Oshry captioned the clip. “Shook. What will Chandler say?”

Spotted in NY: Dr. Richard Burke and Monica Geller saying hi to one another. Shook. What will Chandler say? pic.twitter.com/k2XmnG3fn8 — Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) December 19, 2018

As anyone who’s watched the series knows, Richard was Monica’s “one that got away” — until she fell in love with Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), her close friend and the college roommate of her brother, Ross (David Schwimmer). Chandler and Richard almost ended up getting in a fight during the episode where Chandler attempted to propose to Monica.

Members of the Friends cast — which also includes Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, and Matt LeBlanc as Joey — have stayed close since the iconic sitcom ended its 10-season run in 2004.

Cox, for example, came out to support Aniston at the premiere of her new movie, Dumplin’, earlier this month. At one point in the night, the former costars leaned in close and smiled for the camera during the afterparty at the famous Sunset Tower Hotel.

Real-life friendships aside, the cast has openly said the chances of reuniting the Central Perk Six are slim.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE back in October, the Cougar Town alum said she wants to play Monica again, but doesn’t think it’ll ever happen.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about [this] group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox said.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she concluded.

And in August, Aniston, 49, opened up for InStyle‘s September issue about the possibility of a reunion.

“Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney and Lisa and I talk about it,” she said. “I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

“I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore,” Aniston added. “But maybe we could talk him into it.”

Then, she jokingly told InStyle, “If we give it some time, Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.”