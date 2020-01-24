Courteney Cox Shares Photo of the Friends Cast's 'Last Supper' Before Filming Final Episode

Courteney Cox‘s Throwback Thursday has Friends fans emotional.

The 55-year-old actress shared a photo from the Friends cast’s final dinner together before they filmed the series finale in 2004.

“‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One’ on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends,” Cox wrote in the caption for the snap, sharing a second photo of the script for the show’s last-ever episode.

Cox’s co-star Jennifer Aniston commented on the post with a string of crying emojis.

It’s not the first time Cox has shared a photo of the moment before a milestone in the show’s history.

In May, the actress shared a photo from a trip the cast took to Las Vegas together before the show first aired.

“The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet

#tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys,” Cox captioned the photo of the group, which included Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow in addition to Cox and Aniston.

While it’s been 26 years to the day since the taping of the NBC sitcom’s series finale, there have been recent rumblings of an unscripted reunion special that would reunite the cast and the series’ creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly said recently that while there’s “interest” in such a special, there’s not quite enough yet to give the project a green light.

“There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t get interest all aligned to push the button on it,” Reilly said, speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last week. “Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”

Kauffman said this week that she would be “totally behind” an unscripted special, but stressed the point that there will not be a scripted reboot.

“If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I’m totally behind it,” she told reporters at the Producer Guild Awards, where she received the Norman Lear Achievement in Television Award.

“Nothing scripted,” she added. “We will not do anything scripted.”

While all 10 seasons of Friends left Netflix at the beginning of 2020, the sitcom will be arriving on WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, in May.

In the meantime, fans can keep tabs on the Central Perk crew on the ‘gram!