Courteney Cox Tells 'Intimate Stories' in New Facebook Watch Pregnancy Docuseries 9 Months

Courteney Cox‘s new Facebook Watch docuseries is most definitely a labor of love.

The actress, 54, narrates and provides commentary in the 20-part documentary series, 9 Months with Courteney Cox, which features a range of stories from people all over America as they self-document their journey through pregnancy.

“I was immediately drawn to this project,” Cox said in a statement. “As a mother, a woman and a producer, I was determined to bring these incredibly intimate stories to life in an honest and authentic way.”

The subjects featured in the docuseries, which premieres on Jan. 22 on Facebook Watch, are of various race, religion and class — including a cancer-stricken mom, pregnant teens considering adoption and a 50-year-old woman struggling to conceive.

“I am so grateful that these couples had the strength and willingness to share their immense joy, coupled with their trials and tribulations associated with childbirth,” added Cox, who has one child, daughter Coco, 14, with her ex-husband David Arquette. “I can’t imagine a more relatable subject matter and I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to participate in such a special show.”

The series, which will air twice a week with episodes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, is the first project to come from Cox’s Hopper Productions partnership with AMPLE Entertainment. “Both the production approach and access brought a level of emotion and realness that I’m not sure we even anticipated,” said Ari Mark, co-president and co-founder of AMPLE. “What followed became a collection of stories with unmatched stakes and beauty that we’re privileged to be able to share with the public.”

9 Months with Courteney Cox premieres on Facebook Watch Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.