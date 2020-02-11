Courteney Cox Dresses Almost Exactly Like Jennifer Aniston in Sweet Birthday Post: 'I Love You'

Friends who twin together, stay together!

Courteney Cox sent her longtime pal Jennifer Aniston some love for her 51st birthday on Tuesday with a snap on Instagram of the duo wearing the same glasses and sporting a very similar haircut.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Cox, 55, wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️.”

Matthew Perry also shared a birthday tribute with a throwback photo with Aniston, writing, “Happy birthday, Jenny!!!”

Cox commented on the post, sharing, “I love this photo!!!! Love you two!”

Cox and Perry, 50, weren’t the only costars of Aniston’s to wish her a happy birthday on the ‘gram.

“Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️,” wrote Reese Witherspoon, who stars with Aniston on The Morning Show.

Aniston rang in her birthday on Tuesday and shared her happy surprise at her cover story for Interview magazine being released on the same day.

“Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise,” Aniston wrote in the caption for some photos from the shoot. “I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover.”

“Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun,” the actress, who recently won a SAG Award for her performance on The Morning Show, wrote, going on to thank her glam team and Sandra Bullock, who interviewed her for the story.

“And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much.”

The two actresses covered a wide range of topics, from how tough working in Hollywood can be to how they both dated Tate Donovan — in fact, they first met through their mutual ex.

“You and I had completely different memories,” Bullock, 55, said in the interview of how she first met Aniston.

“Let’s journey back. I’m trying to remember the year of the Golden Globes, at that little restaurant…” the Murder Mystery star said.

“Yes, and we were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being,” Bullock joked, to which Aniston responded, “Yes, we did. That’s a beautiful way of saying it.”