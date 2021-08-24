Courteney Cox Dedicates Performance with Natasha Bedingfield to Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox is showing boyfriend Johnny McDaid some love!

On Monday, the Friends alum, 57, dedicated an acoustic performance of Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" to the 45-year-old Snow Patrol singer. Cox shared a clip of the set on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "BTS message for my JMD…"

The footage showed Cox playing the piano and musician Rod Castro accompanying her on guitar as Bedingfield, 39, sang her 2004 smash single.

"That's what we've been doing. I love you," Cox said after the song, blowing a kiss to the camera.

The actress filmed the sweet video during a rehearsal for a special performance on October 13 in honor of UCLA's Institute of the Environment & Sustainability. Having some fun, Bedingfield ended the clip by belting out a few lines from "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts — a.k.a. the Friends theme song.

"I'll be there for you," she sang. "I'll be there for you too."

Cox and McDaid have been together since 2013. The couple got engaged in 2014 before eventually breaking it off, though they still remain together.

Last month, the former Cougar Town star rang in McDaid's 45th birthday by posting a photo of the pair snuggled up on a couch from the Friends set.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He's the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd. x," she captioned the image.

The duo were forced to spend time apart last year when McDaid was stuck in Europe for nine months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an appearance on last year's Mother's Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox said it had already been the longest amount of time they had spent apart.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England," Cox told DeGeneres at the time. "Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

Cox reunited with her longtime love in late 2020 and the two were spotted in a video posted on December 11 for frontline workers in Derry, Ireland, where McDaid is from.

Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid | Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

In June, Cox said on an episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show that it "was definitely hard" to maintain the long-distance relationship.