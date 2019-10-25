Courteney Cox and David Beckham Soak in a Hot Tub for Upcoming Modern Family Cameo

David Beckham has a new Friend, and they’re all part of the same Modern Family!

The British soccer player and Friends star Courteney Cox will both cameo in an upcoming episode of Modern Family‘s 11th and final season, which was first reported by Entertainment Weekly. Both Beckham, 44, and Cox, 55, shared photos on Instagram of their visit to the ABC sitcom set on location in downtown Los Angeles this week.

A rep for the show confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair will guest star in an episode called “The Prescott,” which will air in early 2020.

“Playing themselves, they are paired in a celebrity bowling tournament and find themselves getting drawn into a farce the family descends into involving bowling, 80s aerobacize classes, a terrifying pool slide, and three side by side hot tubs,” the rep tells PEOPLE.

Fans got a tease of those hot tubs from Cox, who shared a photo of herself and Beckham soaking in one of the tubs, and another photo where the two are joined by Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

David Beckham, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Courteney Cox

Stonestreet commented, “I liked it. 😘” on the post, which Cox captioned, “Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily.”

Beckham shared a photo of himself and Cox with scripts in hand, writing in the caption, “I met a new FRIEND 🤩 today at work @courteneycoxofficial#modernfamily 😍.”

Of course, the former LA Galaxy player and the Cougar Town star aren’t the first to make cameos on the Emmy-winning sitcom.

Other guest stars from throughout the show’s 11-season run include Elizabeth Banks, Leslie Mann, Greg Kinnear, Minnie Driver, James Marsden and more.

It’s also not Beckham’s first foray into acting. The superstar athlete has appeared in movies like The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and King Arthur.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.