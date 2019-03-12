Watch Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Shows Off Her Singing Talent During Snow Patrol Duet

Talent runs deep in the Cox-Arquette family.

Courteney Cox shared a video of her 14-year-old daughter Coco Arquette showing off her vocal talents on Instagram Monday — and boy, can she sing!

As part of a recent charity event, Coco and a group of teens took the stage to perform alongside lead Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody. In the clip, Coco and Lightbody team up to sing a duet of the band’s hit song “Chasing Cars.”

“I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure. I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together,” Cox captioned the video.

Cox has a close relationship with the band, as she’s been dating Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid for several years. Cox, 54, and McDaid, 42, were first linked in January 2014 and were engaged six months later. They called it off in late 2015, but by March 2016, they had reconciled.

Cox, who co-parents Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette, previously told PEOPLE she wants her daughter to continue to explore her passion for music by learning to play an instrument.

“My daughter is an incredible singer,” said Cox. “She is really good. I want her to have a hobby, to make her play the piano.”

Added the former Cougar Town star, “She’s got this instrument in her voice that I want to be backed up with either guitar, piano, I don’t care, but she has to have an activity. That I’m strict about.”

Cox has also opened up to PEOPLE about the importance of peaceful co-parenting.