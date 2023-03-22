Entertainment TV Courteney Cox Channels 'Friends' Role Monica Geller as She Cleans Her New Hollywood Walk of Fame Star "Someone's gotta do it," Cox wrote alongside the clip, which showed her wiping down her star, as well as those belonging to famous pals Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 22, 2023 07:56 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Courteney Cox/instagram Courteney Cox is keeping her Walk of Fame star — and those belonging to her famous friends — spick-and-span! On Wednesday, the 58-year-old actress shared an Instagram reel — set to Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" — in which she cleaned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and encouraged people to not step on the sidewalk tributes. "Literally right on the star, you can go around," she jokingly tells one passerby as she wipes down the star in a move reminiscent of her Friends character, Monica Geller. In addition to cleaning her own star with her Homecourt cleaning products, Cox ensured that her pals Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's stars also looked top notch. "Someone's gotta do it," she captioned the clip. Courteney Cox Says Friends Character Monica Geller Would Be 'So Proud' of Her Cleaning Line Witherspoon, 47, praised Cox's upkeep of the stars in the comment section, writing, "Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!! 🤩" However, comedian David Spade was upset that the Cougar Town alum overlooked his star, which he received in 2003, sharing: "Do mine! Wtf!" Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a Feb. 27 ceremony which included speeches from Dern, and her Friends costars Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. In their joint speech, Aniston, 54, and Kudrow, 59, paid tribute to Cox, saying they were "honored" to be considered her "co-workers, friends, family, [and] sisters." Leon Bennett/Getty Courteney Cox Reunites with Friends 'Sisters' Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney," Aniston said. "She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you." Kudrow added how they were "deeply, deeply proud to know" Cox, adding how the actress is the "definition of a truly beautiful, talented and what's most important, a truly good and decent human being." Aniston concluded the speech by thanking Cox for the laughter over the years. "Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile and thank you for enriching our lives with your work," she said. "We are so proud of you, we love you, you're sisters from another mister and we love you." Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston Instagram Courteney Cox Says Having Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 'Meant the World' In her own speech, Cox thanked her pals for their support over the years. "I love you all so much and it's so nice that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private," she shared. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Cox later told PEOPLE that hearing her longtime friends' speech during the ceremony felt "great." "They're such wonderful friends of mine and they're family to me, so it felt really comfortable," she said. "They're my sisters."