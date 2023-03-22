Courteney Cox Channels 'Friends' Role Monica Geller as She Cleans Her New Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Courteney Cox is keeping her Walk of Fame star — and those belonging to her famous friends — spick-and-span!

On Wednesday, the 58-year-old actress shared an Instagram reel — set to Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" — in which she cleaned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and encouraged people to not step on the sidewalk tributes.

"Literally right on the star, you can go around," she jokingly tells one passerby as she wipes down the star in a move reminiscent of her Friends character, Monica Geller.

In addition to cleaning her own star with her Homecourt cleaning products, Cox ensured that her pals Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's stars also looked top notch.

"Someone's gotta do it," she captioned the clip.

Witherspoon, 47, praised Cox's upkeep of the stars in the comment section, writing, "Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!! 🤩"

However, comedian David Spade was upset that the Cougar Town alum overlooked his star, which he received in 2003, sharing: "Do mine! Wtf!"

Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a Feb. 27 ceremony which included speeches from Dern, and her Friends costars Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

In their joint speech, Aniston, 54, and Kudrow, 59, paid tribute to Cox, saying they were "honored" to be considered her "co-workers, friends, family, [and] sisters."

Leon Bennett/Getty

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney," Aniston said. "She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."

Kudrow added how they were "deeply, deeply proud to know" Cox, adding how the actress is the "definition of a truly beautiful, talented and what's most important, a truly good and decent human being."

Aniston concluded the speech by thanking Cox for the laughter over the years. "Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile and thank you for enriching our lives with your work," she said. "We are so proud of you, we love you, you're sisters from another mister and we love you."

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston Instagram

In her own speech, Cox thanked her pals for their support over the years. "I love you all so much and it's so nice that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private," she shared.

Cox later told PEOPLE that hearing her longtime friends' speech during the ceremony felt "great."

"They're such wonderful friends of mine and they're family to me, so it felt really comfortable," she said. "They're my sisters."