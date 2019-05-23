Courteney Cox Hangs with James Marsden, Woody Harrelson While Supporting Boyfriend Johnny McDaid at Snow Patrol Concert

Courteney Cox showed her support for longtime boyfriend, Snow Patrol band member, Johnny McDaid, while at his concert on Tuesday at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

But the former Friends star wasn’t alone. Cox was joined by a trio of Hollywood stars – Woody Harrelson, James Marsden and Mary McCormack – who snapped a group photo together while in the audience.

Cox, 54, and McDaid, 42, have been together for the past six years and were engaged between 2014 and 2015 before calling it off. The two later reconciled and rekindled their romance after the temporary break-up.

RELATED: Courteney Cox on Her Relationship with ‘Partner’ Johnny McDaid: ‘He’s My One’

The actress admitted that the she has “logged a lot of miles” with the London-based musician, and while Cox says marriage is certainly in their future, she stopped short of calling McDaid her “fiance.”

“He’s not my fiance,” she said earlier this year. “We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together. We broke off our engagement and he moved to England. Then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before. Everything’s better.”

RELATED: Courteney Cox Says She Is ‘Married in My Heart’ to Singer Johnny McDaid

Cox and her Hollywood friends came out to McDaid’s show just as the band wraps up their Wildness Tour.

“I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that’s enough,” the musician previously told PEOPLE about the pair’s relationship.

Cox revealed she loved the idea of having a child with McDaid back in 2017, telling New Beauty “I would love to have a baby now. I would. I know it’s crazy, but I would.”

The actress is already mother to 14-year-old Coco, with ex-husband David Arquette.