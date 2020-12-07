Courteney Cox Reveals 'Gross Truth' of Putting a Raw Turkey on Her Head for Thanksgiving Friends Stunt

The actress shared behind-the-scenes footage from the hilarious Thanksgiving reenactment of the iconic Friends scene

Courteney Cox went to "gross" lengths to reenact a famous Friends moment for Thanksgiving — and now she is sharing the behind-the-scenes footage.

The actress celebrated the holiday last month by recreating the iconic moment from a 1998 episode of the sitcom in which her character, Monica Geller, dances with a raw turkey stuck on her head.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you’re having a great day," Cox began in the Instagram clip at the time. "I’m feeling so thankful, and also, if I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a f----- fool, I’m just gonna snap."

After playing a GIF of the famous scene, Cox continued, "So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy." She then perfectly redid the infamous moment, raw turkey and all, while dancing in her kitchen to the Friends theme song.

Now, on Sunday, Cox offered a behind-the-scenes look at how she pulled off the stunt — "The (gross) truth!", as she captioned the post.

First starting the video with a playful message "Vegan Discretion Advised," Cox then handles the raw bird (with sunglasses attached) as she tries to shove it over her head, which is wrapped in plastic and towels.

"Wait, it really hurts," she says at one point, as someone assists her, trying to readjust the turkey to make way for Cox's noggin. "So disgusting ... this hurts like a m-----f-----!"

"Hold on! I can't breathe!" she says at the end of the video while laughing. "Who's got the behind the scenes footage?"

Fans and famous friends shared their reactions to the funny moment, including Julianne Moore who had a different takeaway from the behind-the-scenes video. "Ok u r super funny but I just saw your floor and I love it," Moore commented, referring to Cox's kitchen tiling, as the Friends star replied, "that means more than anything."

Last month, it was announced that HBO Max's highly-anticipated Friends reunion special has been pushed back to March 2021. "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," star Matthew Perry tweeted. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

The reunion was first announced in February by HBO Max and was scheduled to premiere in May, but was delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing pandemic. Perry, Cox, Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are all set to participate.

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston, told Deadline back in August. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."