Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are celebrating seven years of love.

On Thursday, the Friends star, 56, posted a loving tribute to Instagram, featuring photos and video footage of the couple together, to commemorate the start of their relationship seven years ago.

"7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever. I love you J ♥️," Cox captioned the post, which featured smiling, silly and sweet snaps of the pair side-by-side.

In the video clip, McDaid, 44, holds the actress in his arms as they jump into a pool together alongside a young girl, who appears to be Cox's daughter, Coco. (Cox shares Coco, 16, with ex-husband David Arquette.)

Cox and the Snow Patrol musician were engaged six months after they began dating, only to call it off in late 2015. However, in April 2016, the couple reunited with a kiss at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Last July, Cox praised McDaid for his intentionality and listening ear.

"He always listens no matter what is being said. Where others lose interest....he still cares. He turns words into poetry and thoughts into songs. He has a tender heart, a beautiful mind, a wicked sense of humor and he’s not bad to look at. Happy birthday J. I love you ♥️" she wrote in a 2019 birthday post.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in March, the couple has been apart — but that didn't stop them from celebrating McDaid's birthday in July from afar.

"It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J," Cox, who had a virtual date with her beau, captioned a side-by-side snap of the pair. "I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. ♥️♥️♥️ #myone."

Opening up about the pair's relationship, McDaid told PEOPLE in May 2016: "I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that’s enough."

In October 2018, Cox said that she feels like the two have already tied the knot. “We’re not married,” she told PEOPLE, remarking, “I’m married in my heart.”

When asked whether that meant that the pair didn’t have an actual ceremony, McDaid sweetly answered, “We have one every morning when we look at each other.”

“My thoughts are never without Court. She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything,” he shared, before detailing one of the romantic ways he illustrates those feelings. “When I write her poems, it’s just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that’s true for me.”

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2019, Cox reiterated his statements, saying, “He’s my guy, he’s my one."

“He’s my partner, that’s what he calls it, ‘my partner,’ ” Cox said, admitting she struggles with that word sometimes. “I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say partner unless you’re in the same sex. … Saying partner is difficult for me!”