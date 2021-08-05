Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco, 17, Perform Cover of Adele's 'Chasing Pavements'

Courteney Cox accompanied her daughter on piano while Coco sang the Adele hit

Courteney Cox is back making music with her teenage daughter Coco.

On Instagram Wednesday, the Friends alum, 57, posted a sweet video playing piano as her 17-year-old daughter sang a beautiful cover of Adele's 2008 hit song "Chasing Pavements."

In the touching clip, the actress played the Grammy-nominated song of the year on the keys, occasionally breaking her gaze to smile at her daughter on the microphone. The duo was also joined by musician Joel Taylor, who played the guitar and sang back-up vocals.

"I love my Coconut's voice. 🎸: @thisisjoeltaylor," Cox captioned the cover video. Taylor later praised the mother and daughter on his Instagram Story, asking "Coco & @courteneycoxofficial North American Tour 2021?!"

The performance also earned rave reviews from Cox's friends, who had nothing but kind things to say about Coco's voice.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 Burn it down, Coco!!!!" wrote actress Octavia Spencer.

"Wow. Wow. Wow," added Queer Eye's Tan France.

"I'll never get over how good she is! She's my favorite singer!" echoed Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg.

Courteney Cox and Coco Credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Over the past year, Cox has shared a number of touching mother-daughter duets on social media. In May, the star and her daughter covered Taylor Swift's 2020 song "Cardigan," again with Coco singing and the actress on keys.

"Happy Early Mother's Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers," Cox captioned the post. The star shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, from whom she divorced in 2013.

Last year, the Friends alum joked that she used music to negotiate with her talented teenager, posting a clip of Coco singing singing "Anyone" by Demi Lovato.