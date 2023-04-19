Couples Who Hosted Television Shows Together

Five couples who took their off-screen chemistry to the small screen for hosting gigs on Live, Love Is Blind and beyond

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 19, 2023 11:53 AM
01 of 05

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

They're Live! On April 17, 2023, Mark Consuelos officially took his co-host chair alongside Kelly Ripa on the long-running ABC morning talk show, replacing the departing Ryan Seacrest.

"Thank you for trusting me to be your co-host," Consuelos said during the pair's debut. He continued with a nod to their All My Children characters: "Thank you America, thank you — Hayley and Mateo forever."

02 of 05

Nick Lachey & Vanessa Lachey

LOVE IS BLIND. (L to R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Netflix

Singer Nick Lachey and TV presenter wife Vanessa Lachey have hosted the Netflix hit Love Is Blind since season 1. And in a 2023 chat with PEOPLE, Nick said the show has taught the pair a lot about their compatibility.

"We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests," he said, "we have the same drive. Things that motivated us."

03 of 05

Mika Brzezinski & Joe Scarborough

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski
MSNBC hosts and married couple, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Contour by Getty Images

About a decade after they began hosting MSNBC's Morning Joe together, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough got engaged in May 2017, marrying in an intimate, surprise ceremony in November 2018.

During an interview with SiriusXM's Dialing Donny in August 2017, Scarborough talked about the couple's relationship and their past divorces, saying, "I realized after a couple of years of sort of slinking around my house and being depressed ... I was being Bridget Jones. I realized that [Mika] was the one and everything's worked out."

04 of 05

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

The Cube TBS The Cube
TBS

Not long after retiring from the NBA in 2019, Dwyane Wade joined wife Gabrielle Union as co-host of the TBS game show The Cube.

"We'd have to do therapy after and before we go on the show," Wade joked to PEOPLE about whether the pair would ever compete on the stressful series themselves. "I mean, I give a lot of credit to the couples that come on the show."

05 of 05

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

FAMILY GAME FIGHT! -- "The Harris Family vs. The Driver Family" Episode 101-- Pictured: (l-r) Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC via Getty Images)
Elizabeth Morris/NBC/Getty

In 2021, longtime loves and frequent collaborators Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard began hosting NBC's Family Game Night.

"For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends," Bell said in NBC's press release. "He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he's a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to."

