02 of 05 Nick Lachey & Vanessa Lachey Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Netflix Singer Nick Lachey and TV presenter wife Vanessa Lachey have hosted the Netflix hit Love Is Blind since season 1. And in a 2023 chat with PEOPLE, Nick said the show has taught the pair a lot about their compatibility. "We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests," he said, "we have the same drive. Things that motivated us."

03 of 05 Mika Brzezinski & Joe Scarborough MSNBC hosts and married couple, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Contour by Getty Images About a decade after they began hosting MSNBC's Morning Joe together, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough got engaged in May 2017, marrying in an intimate, surprise ceremony in November 2018. During an interview with SiriusXM's Dialing Donny in August 2017, Scarborough talked about the couple's relationship and their past divorces, saying, "I realized after a couple of years of sort of slinking around my house and being depressed ... I was being Bridget Jones. I realized that [Mika] was the one and everything's worked out."

04 of 05 Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union TBS Not long after retiring from the NBA in 2019, Dwyane Wade joined wife Gabrielle Union as co-host of the TBS game show The Cube. "We'd have to do therapy after and before we go on the show," Wade joked to PEOPLE about whether the pair would ever compete on the stressful series themselves. "I mean, I give a lot of credit to the couples that come on the show."