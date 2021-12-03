Love During Lockup Sneak Peek: Couples and Singles Navigate Romances with Prisoners in New Series

The new series is the third installment in the WE tv franchise that began with Love After Lockup

Love After Lockup has a new spinoff — and it's set to premiere next month.

WE tv's latest series, Love During Lockup, will follow four couples navigating relationships with one person behind bars and the other on the outside. The series, debuting Jan. 7, will also feature two singles specifically looking for partners who are in prison.

"A prison relationship is a lot more difficult than a relationship on the outside," Dalton, who is in prison in Texas, says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the show.

Later in the clip, another one of the stars is on a phone call with a romantic interest in prison, but she's soon interrupted.

"Are you going to rip my clothes off?" she says into the phone before it's abruptly hung up. "That means that they just got locked down," she explains to the cameras.

love during lockup Credit: WE tv

The trailer goes on to document the unique challenges of prison relationships. At one point, Gabrielle goes shopping for a wedding dress but the $30,000 price tag shocks her friends, and leads some to wonder whether she's using her imprisoned fiancé for his money.

Others are left wondering when they will finally get to be with their partners — "I'm supposed to be getting out but it ain't looking good now," one of the cast members reveals during a phone call.

"I didn't want any of this to happen," Haley, who is dating Dalton, sobs as the clip comes to a close.

Learn more about each of the couples — and singles looking for love — below.

Haley & Dalton (Highland Village, TX)

love during lockup Credit: WE tv

Things have moved fast for Haley and Dalton, whose paths crossed prior to Dalton's prison sentence, but Haley is expecting the big proposal and a ring once Dalton gets out… whenever that might be. In the meantime, Haley has dipped into her car accident settlement money to pay for Dalton's legal fees-- a lot for the single mom who works six days a week cleaning homes. Even worse, Dalton has shown a jealous streak and doesn't like that Haley and her ex-Jarrett peacefully co-parent their 6-year-old son Hendrix. But is Dalton making a big deal of Haley's ex to deflect from his own ex-girlfriend issues?

Indie & Harry (Beltsville, MD)

love during lockup Credit: WE tv/ youtube

Indie was scrolling through TikTok one day and stumbled upon a video of an extremely attractive inmate, who she later dreamt about and ultimately pursued. However, Indie's mom is a bounty hunter who has started an investigation on Harry and will use the full power of her profession to prove Harry is nothing more than a criminal. When Indie takes the advice of a trusted psychic, whom she consults everything with, and packs up her daughters' life to move to Ohio, she might be left alone in a new city regretting everything as she awaits Harry's supposed release.

Santiba & Talsey (Portland, ME)

love during lockup Credit: WE tv/ youtube

Santiba is a recent divorcee who lost a hundred pounds and gained the man of her dreams- inmate Talsey. She met Talsey through Writeaprisoner.com, and they hit it off. He's spent almost a decade behind bars, and upon his release Santiba plans to move from Maine to Georgia to be together, even though they've never met in person.

Gabrielle & Christopher (Orange, NJ)

love during lockup Credit: WE tv/ youtube

Gabrielle and Chris met through Gabrielle's cousin's incarcerated boyfriend, and after quickly falling for one another, Chris decided to shower Gabrielle with the finer things-- including a house, a BMW, and a $5000 engagement ring. Christopher's family is worried she may be using him for his money. Chris' family has plans to confront Gabrielle and her intentions. Meanwhile, Gabrielle's family also have doubts of their own, especially her mother, who calls Gabby a 'maneater' because of many failed engagements. Will this be any different?

Max (Washington, DC)

love during lockup Credit: WE tv/ youtube

Max is getting his masters in biochemistry at Georgetown University. You'd think with looks and the brains, Max could find a woman in the free world - but he's been burned one too many times before. Max discovered WriteAPrisoner.com on a study break and loved that he could scan through for only the best-looking women. He's always dated models and influencers. How will his friends react to his new method of meeting women? Max also has a very popular account where he sells steamy content for a premium price, often alongside his roommate Alessa. Max is worried Alessa wants a relationship with him, and he thinks it might be time to cut her off before she gets the wrong idea.

Tai (Buffalo, NY)

love during lockdown Credit: WE tv/ youtube

Tai's passion for forensics led her to a career as a mortician and it also led to dating inmates. Tai keeps a shoebox of papers containing an updated log of her multiple inmates, their cases, and details about their sentences and lives. Her ideal profile is anyone pictured in a white t-shirt and grey sweats with a minimum sentence of five to ten years. Her interest in inmates has led her to four failed relationships, but Tai hopes her current relationship with inmate Rio, aka "Hottie," will be the reason she keeps her love alive. But will a mystery call break Tai's heart?