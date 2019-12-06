Country Star John Rich Joins Fox Nation as Host, Will Film New Show from His Home in Nashville

Country star John Rich is Fox Nation’s newest host!

The musician, and half of country duo Big & Rich, will be hosting a new program for the on demand direct to consumer streaming service, Fox Nation’s Executive Vice President of Development John Finley announced on Thursday.

In February 2020, Rich, 45, will be opening up his Nashville, Tennessee, home to film The Pursuit! With John Rich. The show will welcome both stars and friends of the singer that will delve into their personal journeys to achieving the American dream.

“Joining Fox Nation is a new and exciting venture that I am looking forward to pursuing. Through my program, I hope to further connect with the Fox News family and continue to create meaningful content,” Rich said in a statement.

Said Finley, “John has been an asset to Fox News throughout the year, helping us raise money for Folds of Honor through the hit single ‘Shut Up About Politics’ and his role in the recent Fox Nation Patriot Awards. We are overjoyed to have him join our platform and bring our subscribers a new realm of entertainment we know they will enjoy.”

Rich, who recently participated in Fox Nation’s inaugural Patriot Awards in St. Petersburg, Florida, is no stranger to Fox audiences.

Earlier this year, Rich teamed up with Fox New Channel’s The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld to write the song “Shut Up About Politics,” which asks listeners to stop talking about politics so constantly. The song, which made its way to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes country songs chart, was performed by Rich on the program in May.

The song is on sale for 99 cents and the track’s proceeds go to Folds Of Honor, an organization that grants scholarships to the families of fallen and wounded soldiers.

“It’s something that I’ve become very involved in and I think to me is one of the most powerful organizations helping the families of veterans,” the “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” singer said. In December 2018, he told PEOPLE Now that 10 percent of the proceeds from his Redneck Riviera whiskey also go to help the organization.