Counting On's New Promo Teases 3 Pregnancies — and Josiah Duggar's Wedding!

Three babies, one proposal and lots of love are in store on the new season of Counting On.

This month, the Duggar family is returning to TLC with its family-friendly reality series — and lots of exciting changes are on the horizon for the expanding brood.

“Life has just been so busy for all of us,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald says in a new promo of the show.

So what can fans expect to see when Counting On returns?

“We’re counting on not just one baby, not just two babies, but three babies!” the teaser says as it shows footage of first-time mamas-to-be Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo.

RELATED: 3 Kids in 4 Years? Jessa Duggar Contemplates Having Another Baby with Husband Ben Seewald

In addition to little ones on the way, the Duggar family will also welcome a new daughter-in-law!

TLC/Andy Henderson Photography/duggarfamily.com

“Oh, and spoiler alert, there’s going to be a wedding, too,” the promo says as Josiah Duggar gets down on one knee to propose to his now-wife, Lauren Swanson. “Feel the love with Counting On‘s busiest season yet.”

Counting On returns with a new season July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.