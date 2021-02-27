Counting On's Justin Duggar Marries Claire Spivey 3 Months After Announcing Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey!

The Counting On star and Spivey tied the knot on Friday, the couple announced on Instagram.

Both Justin and Spivey shared a photo from their special day, alongside the caption, "2.26.21 💞."

In the sweet photo, Justin, 18, and Spivey, 19, are seen posing with their arms around each other and smiling for the camera.

Spivey dressed for her nuptials in a white, short-sleeved wedding dress and styled her hair in a side braid adorned with flowers. Justin — the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — looked dapper in a navy suit with a grey tie.

Several members of the Duggar family congratulated the married pair on social media.

"It was such a gorgeous wedding! Love you both very much and am SO happy for you guys!❤️," wrote Joy-Anna Duggar.

"Such a lovely wedding! Thrilled for you both! 👰🏻 🤵🏼," Anna Duggar added, also commenting on Spivey's post, "Welcome to the family Claire! You are a stunning bride!"

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be," the newlyweds said in a statement to Us Weekly. "We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

A rep for TLC's Counting On did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple's wedding comes three months after Justin announced in November that he and Spivey were engaged.

Image zoom Claire Spivey | Credit: TLC

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with. We know we have found that in each other," the pair said in a statement to TLC.

"We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!" they added.

Justin announced in September that he began courting Spivey after the two met in spring 2019. "Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship," he said in a video shared by TLC. "God brought Claire in my life and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her."