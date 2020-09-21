Counting On star Justin is the fourteenth child in the Duggar family

Justin Duggar Is Courting Claire Spivey: 'I Just Knew That She Was the One'

Love is in the air!

Counting On star Justin Duggar announced that he has entered into a courtship with Claire Spivey. In a new video posted by TLC, the 17-year-old says he began courting Spivey after the two connected last year.

"Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship,” Justin says. "God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her."

While the two met in Spring 2019, Claire says their families have known each other for nearly two decades.

"I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him," she says. "I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."

Justin, who is the fourteenth child in the Duggar family, says he has no doubts that Claire is the woman with whom he is meant to spend the rest of his life.

"I just knew that she was the one," he says. "Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life."

According to TLC, Claire also comes from a large family and is the eldest of six children.

So what does Claire love about Justin?

"Something I really admire in Justin is how serious-minded he is, but his ability to have fun and to see the bright side of things no matter what," she says. "He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day."

Their budding relationship will be featured on the season finale of Counting On.

Justin's father, Jim Bob Duggar, previously explained to PEOPLE the difference between courtship and dating.

"Courting is getting to know each other in a group setting, both families spending time together and the couple setting goals together to determine if they are meant to marry," he said. "With dating, a couple will often pair off alone and that sometimes leads to a more physical relationship."