The couple announced in September that they had entered into a courtship

Counting On Star Justin Duggar Is Engaged to Claire Spivey: 'We Cannot Wait to Be Married'

The 18-year-old Counting On star announced on Monday that he and girlfriend Claire Spivey are set to tie the knot. The news comes less than two months after the pair publicly revealed that they had entered into a courtship.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," the newly-engaged couple said in a statement to TLC. "We know we have found that in each other."

"We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!" they added.

Justin — the fourteenth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — announced in September that he began courting Spivey after the two met in spring 2019.

"Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship,” Justin said in a video shared by TLC. "God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her."

Spivey said in the video that the couple's families have known each other for nearly two decades. "I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him," she said. "I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."

Justin and Spivey's relationship was featured on the season 11 finale of Counting On, during which they announced their courtship to his family.

Justin's father, Jim Bob, previously explained to PEOPLE the difference between courtship and dating.