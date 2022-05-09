Counting On's John David Duggar Is Expecting His Second Child with Wife Abbie

The couple announced the news on their joint Instagram account on Mother's Day

On Instagram Sunday, the couple announced on their joint account that they are expecting their second child together. In the celebratory post, Abbie was pictured holding 2-year-old daughter Grace's hand as she cradled her baby bump.

Abbie's pregnancy news fell on Mother's Day.

"To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I'll love you forever! 💖💖💖 #mothersday," the post's caption read.

The expectant parents received well wishes from many loved ones. Jill (Duggar) Dillard, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Derick Dillard, offered up a sweet "congratulations" to the couple.

Even the Bringing Up Bates cast sent supportive messages. As Lawson Bates said he's "so excited" for the duo, Josie (Bates) Balka wrote: "Congratulations!! So happy for you 😍."

John and Abbie began courting in June 2018. Announcing the news in a TLC video, they said they had "known of each other for several years" but "really got connected" when John visited her native Oklahoma for a church event.

"We fell in love very quickly," said John. "And it's been a wonderful journey thus far and taking the next step to move onto a courtship."

They got engaged one month later and tied the knot in Arkansas that November.

"We are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us," the couple previously said in a statement. "Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!"