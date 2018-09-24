Counting On's Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo Reveal the Sex of Their Baby with a Game

For Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, revealing their baby’s gender was a family affair.

In an exclusive clip from Counting On, the Duggar daughter and her husband devised a creative way to tell their families the sex of their first baby — a relay race!

“We’re gonna involve both of our fathers to be the team captains for both of these relay teams, and whoever wins, the captain will get the pull the string on the neon light to light up the baby sign either pink or blue,” Jeremy explained.

With Jinger supporting team blue and Jeremy helping team pink, the players had to devour a cup of ice cream, run circles around baseball bats ten times, bounce on a ball across a stretch of grass, spin a hoola-hoop five times, hop along a path and crawl through a tube.

“I stink at hoola-hopping. I get super, super dizzy when I spin, but the ice cream eating competition? I’m down,” Jinger’s sister Jessa told the camera.

The Vuolos welcomed daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo on July 19.

“God is so kind,” Jeremy said in a statement to PEOPLE after Felicity’s birth. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

On Friday, Jinger celebrated her growing baby with a sweet photo. The proud mom wrote on Instagram, “She’s 2 months already?! #timeflies.”

In a previous Counting On episode, Jinger talked about her decision not to give birth at home.

“My mom and quite a few of my sisters have done home births and for me, I don’t feel comfortable with it. I think I feel safer being in a birth center where they have a lot more things that you would need for care and also being closer to a really good hospital,” Jinger said.