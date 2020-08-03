Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Vuolo Says 2008 Arrest Was 'a Turning Point for Me'

"From that point forward, I made the decision that I'm going to actively serve Christ with my life," he says on Counting On

Jeremy Vuolo is opening up about his difficult past.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Counting On, Vuolo reveals the moment that led to him dedicating his life to the Christian faith.

Vuolo, a former professional soccer player, said his life took a dark turn after he stopped playing the sport.

"For guys who stop playing, they're on a contract or they get injured, the rest of their life they're aching to play," he said. "For me, it was like God took that passion for soccer and just relocated it into ministry."

The reality said that while playing soccer, he found himself "living a life that wasn't honoring to Christ."

"I ended up getting arrested," he said. "I was drinking, I was partying in college, just being a foolish young guy."

Vuolo, 32, said getting arrested was the wake-up call he needed to turn his life around.

Image zoom Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo Jinger Vuolo/ Instagram

"It was really that night when I got arrested, out late at night, 3 a.m. in the morning, I realized I can't live like this and call myself a Christian," he said. "I either need to go into the world and do what I want to do or I need to live for Christ, but I can't call myself a Christian and live like this."

Vuolo was arrested in 2008 for harassment against a police officer, according to a police report obtained by Radar Online. His blood alcohol count was reportedly .13% at the time of his arrest.

"That was the turning point for me," he added. "From that point forward, I made the decision that I'm going to actively serve Christ with my life."

Vuolo is currently expecting his second child with wife Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo. They already share daughter Felicity, 2.

“We are so excited,” Jinger exclusively told PEOPLE while announcing the pregnancy. “Felicity is going to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

Image zoom Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo with daughter Felicity Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

The pair, who married in November 2016, announced in May 2019 that they were relocating to Los Angeles after spending three years in Texas.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” they told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family," they continued. "Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”