Counting On Star Grandma Duggar Dies 'Suddenly,' Jill Duggar Reveals

The Duggar family is mourning the loss of “Grandma” Mary Duggar, who died on Sunday.

Mary’s granddaughter, Jill Duggar, paid tribute to her grandmother with a black and white Instagram photo and revealed the heartbreaking news.

“My heart breaks,” Jill wrote. “My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many!”

The touching post continued, “She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!”

News of the matriarch’s passing was first shared by the Duggars on their official Facebook page Sunday afternoon, where the “feisty” and “incredible” County On star was remember by her famous family in a tribute post.

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the post began. “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion.”

The tribute continued on to highlight Grandma Duggar’s life successes, such as her work as a prime real estate broker and her most important role of all — being “Grandma” to her 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

“Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On with her family for over 15 years. She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much! She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother.”

The post concluded, “We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.” Anna Duggar also took the time to remember Grandma Duggar with a personal post on her Instagram. “Great-Grandma Duggar went to heaven today to be with Jesus! What an awesome woman of faith and such a loving example of God’s love,” Anna wrote along a series of photos of her family with Mary. “She was a true soul-winner and loved everyone she met, telling them to turn from sin and trust Jesus for salvation! Miss her soooo much and we cherish each moment we were blessed to spend together! Lots of tears being shed here — grateful for all the prayers!”

The news of Mary’s passing comes just a few months after the family celebrated some good news. Counting On star and granddaughter of Mary, Jessa Seewald, welcomed daughter Ivy Jane with her husband, Ben.

The couple recently celebrated their daughter’s on-camera debut with a TLC Q & A for fans.

“Ivy Jane makes her first appearance on camera as we answer people’s #1 question— “How did you choose her name?” Jessa shared on Instagram capturing a video still image of she and husband with their newborn.

And though the Duggars have openly spoken out about the death of their family matriarch, the cause of Grandma Duggar’s death has not yet been disclosed.