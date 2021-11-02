Counting On Alums Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Announce Upcoming Children's Book

The book, You Can Shine So Bright!, will hit shelves next August

After teasing "big news" on her Instagram page, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has revealed that she and husband Jeremy have written a children's book.

Titled You Can Shine So Bright! and illustrated by Naomi C. Robinson, the book is set to hit shelves in August 2022.

"So, we wrote a children's book!" Jinger, 27, began in her announcement post, sharing that daughters Felicity, 3, and Evangeline Jo, 11 months, were a major inspiration behind the new project.

"Every night as we put our girls to bed, we open a book and read a story — it's become one of our favorite moments of the day!" she wrote. "Felicity loves hearing about all the different characters and Evy Jo loves the pictures. Having the opportunity to write this book for our girls, and for children all over the world, has been so fun and a dream come true 🤗."

Jeremy, 34, also posted a statement announcing the upcoming book on his own Instagram page.

"Excited to announce that we wrote a children's book called 'You Can Shine So Bright!' " he wrote. "Reading to our girls every night before bed has become a special time for us, so @jingervuolo and I thought, 'Why not write our own?' We were inspired by the fruit of the Spirit in Galatians 5, wanting to teach children to live by faith and love others well. We pray it's a blessing to you and your kids."