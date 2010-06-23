Countess LuAnn Unsure of Return to Real Housewives

Last week, Dina Manzo announced that she’s done being on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Bethenny Frankel is leaving her options open, telling PEOPLE recently, “I don’t see myself going back to The Real Housewives the way the cast is now.” And now, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps says she is unsure about her future as a Housewife.

“We haven’t been asked back yet. So, you know, let’s see if the show is renewed for another season and then we’ll see,” de Lesseps, 45, told PEOPLE Tuesday at a party for New York Magazine‘s “Summer Fun” issue at Upstairs, the new rooftop area of Manhattan’s Kimberly Hotel. “I’m going to cross that bridge when I get to it.”

Unlike Frankel, though, de Lesseps says her return isn’t contingent upon cast changes. “I don’t have a problem with anyone on the show,” the Countess said.

In fact, de Lesseps is a fan of Frankel’s spin-off, Bethenny’s Getting Married? “I’ve seen it,” she said. “I think it’s great.”

Would de Lesseps do a show solo? “Not about having a baby,” she joked.

But perhaps one about recording an album: Since the debut of her song, "Money Can’t Buy You Class," the Countess has signed with Ultra Records and is working on a new tune, “Chic, C’est La Vie.”

A former model, de Lesseps also says she has been approached to do more modeling. “I would love, of course, to be the new face of Arden,” de Lesseps said with a laugh. “Just putting it out there, just in case.” –Zara Kessler