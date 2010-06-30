Could Ali Fedotowsky and Jake Pavelka Rekindle a Romance?

It was a heart-wrenching moment on The Bachelor when a sobbing Ali Fedotowsky walked away from Jake Pavelka to return to her job at Facebook.

Many fans felt Fedotowsky, who has since moved on to star on this season of The Bachelorette, was a perfect match for the Dallas pilot, who recently split from fiancee Vienna Girardi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now that Pavelka is a bachelor again, is Fedotowsky hopeful they might rekindle their romance?

While Fedotowsky, 25, thinks it’s sweet that liked her and Jake as a couple, she tells PEOPLE, “That’s not going to happen. I hate to put a damper on everyone’s hopes out there, but no.”

But Fedotowsky is happy to continue her friendship with Pavelka. “It’s sad the split happened. I hope the media stuff dies down and they can focus on moving forward, Fedotowsky says. “I want to make sure he has time to heal and go through all of the emotions before I would even consider reaching out as a friend.

Pavelka and Girardi are hoping for "closure" when they sit down for an interview with Bachelor host Chris Harrison during Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette. –Monica Rizzo