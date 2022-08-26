Castmates Who Found Lifelong Friendships On Set

01 of 08 Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Max Barsness Paul and Cranston gave Emmy Award-winning performances as Jesse Pinkman and Walter White on their hit series Breaking Bad, but their connection is far from an act. Throughout the years, the pair have expressed their appreciation for each other as friends, mentors, godparents and, as recently as 2019, business partners. Cranston credits Paul as the "brains" behind their mezcal company, Dos Hombres. "He knows more about business than I do," Cranston told Esquire in January 2022. "Someone has to be the cover girl, and that's me."

02 of 08 The Office's Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer. Adam Hendershott Their characters on The Office were far from forever friends, but behind the scenes, Kinsey and Fischer formed an unbreakable bond over the beloved comedy's nine-season run. "We had this really fun friendship," Fischer told PEOPLE about the origins of their connection. "You don't expect to make a friendship like this when you're older." Since the show wrapped, Kinsey and Fischer have continued its legacy through their podcast, Office Ladies, on which the pair shares stories and exclusive commentary from their time on set. The duo even co-authored a book detailing their personal experiences and favorite memories from filming The Office.

03 of 08 The Cheetah Girls' Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan Deserie Akes Photography These "Cheetah Sisters" kept up their friendship after their Disney franchise wrapped. In their Disney days of the aughts, Bryan and Williams co-starred in all three Cheetah Girls movies. They also performed and recorded music together in the girl group of the same name. About a decade-and-a-half later, the two are still as tight as ever, acting as each other's matrons of honor at their weddings (Williams' in 2016 and Bryan's in 2018). They continue to lean on each other while raising their kids, too: Williams posted a nostalgic video of the two serenading her son with a Cheetah Girls hit-turned-lullaby via FaceTime.

04 of 08 The Modern Family Cast Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Twitter Sarah Hyland's wedding was truly a family affair. The bride, who was only 18 when Modern Family premiered, celebrated her nuptials with several of her on-screen relatives, including her "mom" Julie Bowen and "siblings" Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould. Sofía Vergara, who played Hyland's aunt, gushed to PEOPLE about the romantic event. "It was magical getting to celebrate her special day with her and with everyone," said the America's Got Talent judge. To top it all off, Hyland's former "uncle" Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated the wedding ceremony.

05 of 08 The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel Somerhalder and Wesley only played brothers on TV, but even after The Vampire Diaries wrapped in 2017, they maintained a bond just as strong. In fact, their off-screen friendship was so tight that it served as title inspiration for Brother's Bond, the craft bourbon they created together. Speaking to PEOPLE in March 2021, the castmates-turned-business-partners discussed their friendship and its entrepreneurial evolution. It was only natural that the two collaborated with Brother's Bond, they agreed, considering their shared love for bourbon and complementary personalities. "This is not like a friendship. This is like a brotherhood, it's like a marriage," Somerhalder said. "We've been in it together for so long"

06 of 08 Friends' Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston jennifer aniston/Instagram The cast of Friends has certainly lived up to their show's name: the six stars have reunited several times since the sitcom wrapped in 2004. However the duo behind on-screen BFFs Rachel Green and Monica Geller stand out as the show's closest alumnae. Cox and Aniston continue to delight fans with evidence of their lasting friendship. On social media, the pair post callbacks to their time as co-stars — like this picture of them wearing Friends themed shirts — but they also share earnest moments from time spent together.

07 of 08 The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast America Ferrera/Instagram. The only thing more magical than the Traveling Pants themselves is the real-life bond formed between the four "sisters" who wore them: Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn. The four actresses met filming The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — the 2005 flick based on the novel series of the same name — and they've continuously their love and support of each other. "Those are three women who I met when I was 16 years old and I've been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since," said Lively in December 2020, speaking to PEOPLE about her former costars. The ladies have even discussed working together again. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018, Bledel shared the group's interest in a third Sisterhood movie. The Handmaid's Tale actress said revisiting the franchise "would be the best thing."