Cory Monteith's 'Glee' Costars Say They Didn't Tell Him 'Enough' That They Were 'Floored' By His Acting

Glee alums Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale recalled how the late actor — who died in July 2013 — was "so good" on the Fox series

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on April 18, 2023 07:32 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Kevin McHale attends the "Dear Evan Hansen" opening night at the Noel Coward Theatre on November 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Actor Cory Monteith attends the 12th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Actress Jenna Ushkowitz attends the Los Angeles opening night performance of "A Bronx Tale" at the Pantages Theatre on November 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Michael Tullberg/Getty

Cory Monteith's Glee costars are singing his praises nearly 10 years after his death.

On the latest episode of their podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed, on which they recapped the Fox hit's season 1 finale, Glee alums Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale reflected Monteith's impressive acting abilities.

"This whole episode, I was just floored by Cory," McHale, 34, said. "He's so good."

Ushkowitz, 36, added: "So good. It's ridiculous."

McHale admitted that he regrets not telling the late actor how remarkable he was at the time, sharing, "We're talking about this but what pisses me off is like he was such a good actor and I don't think we necessarily told him that enough and like, the things we miss out [on] getting to see him do because he's so good."

FAIRFAX, VA - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Cory Monteith, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz of FOX TV's show 'Glee' attend a meet-and-greet at the Hot Topic clothing store at the Fair Oaks Mall on August 20, 2009 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Jay Westcott/Getty Images for Fox)
Jay Westcott/Getty

The pair — who played Artie Abrams and Tina Cohen-Chang, respectively — went on the praise Monteith and costar Lea Michele's rendition of Journey's "Faithfully" on Glee.

McHale said it was "such a good version of the song," while Ushkowitz added, "They sound excellent."

Monteith played Finn Hudson on the popular Fox series from its premiere in May 2009 until his sudden death from a drug overdose at age 31 on July 13, 2013. Michele played his love interest, Rachel Berry, on the series and dated Monteith off screen from 2012 until his death.

Lea Michele; Cory Monteith
Lea Michele and Cory Monteith. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In November, Glee creator Ryan Murphy revealed his thoughts about filming the show following Monteith's death while appearing on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast.

Only one month after Monteith's death, the show filmed a tribute episode titled "The Quarterback", which aired Oct. 10, 2013 as part of the show's fifth season. Murphy expressed that if it were up to him, the show would have "stopped for a very long time and probably not come back."

"It's an episode I was able to watch once," he shared of the tribute episode. "And I never looked at it again."

"Now if this had happened, I would be like, 'That's the end,'" Murphy added. "Because you can't really recover from something like that."

Actor Cory Monteith and producer Ryan Murphy attend the 'GLEE' 300th musical performance special taping at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Cory Monteith and Ryan Murphy. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Michele expressed similar feelings about the show's tribute episode last year.

In a video captured by an audience member during the An Evening With Lea Michele: Life in Music tour in July, Michele, 36, reflected on performing her rendition of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" for the tribute.

"I don't even remember what I was listening to at the time. Like, nothing. I was just in such a hole," Michele said as she addressed the crowd.

"I'm grateful that [Murphy] asked me. I really, really, really am. Because it needed to be something that felt real for me. But it was also so hard," she said.

She added about filming the episode: "I would film it, and then I would run off, and then I would come back. And it was wild and hard, but we healed together, and this song helped."

